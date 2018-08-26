Alexandre Lacazette reveals the things he needs to do to succeed at Arsenal

Lacazette has weighed in on the Emery debate as well

Alexandre Lacazette had a debut season at Emirates that was both impressive and underwhelming in parts. But the French forward, who was not part of the team that won the World Cup in Russia, knows that he needs to improve to become the top player he can.

Lacazette arrived at North London Arsenal's record signing in the summer of 2017. After getting off to a good start, he struggled and was eventually replaced by January arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, he sprang back to life towards the end of the season and ended the season with 17 goals across all competitions, with 9 of them coming in his last 14 appearances in the 2017-18 campaign.

Lacazette's debut season in England was also hampered by a knee injury. And Lacazette knows what are the parts of this game that he needs to improve in order to succeed at Arsenal. Speaking after Arsenal's win over West Ham, he said,

“I have to be more powerful and be quicker in my decision making."

“It’s harder in England than in France, so I have to take in information quicker and be more powerful.”

He also touches upon how the team are working hard to imbibe Unai Emery's philosophy and adds that he believes that the team will only get better as the season goes on.

“We just need time to adapt to Emery’s football."

“I know we worked hard in pre-season and it will be better now. We can also see that when everyone works as a team and we understand what the coach asks us to do, we can be a good team.

“We just need to be more efficient with our chances so that we score more goals. We’ll keep going and we’ll keep working.”