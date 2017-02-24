Rumours: Arsenal star has informed the club that he wants to join Real Madrid

Sanchez is yet to agree on a new deal at Arsenal and Real Madrid are keen on signing him

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 24 Feb 2017, 17:26 IST

Making it loud and clear

What’s the story?

Alexis Sanchez has informed Arsenal that he wants to join Real Madrid in the summer according to Don Balon. The Spanish publication report that the Chilean held talks with the club after the humiliation at Bayern Munich last week.

Real Madrid are said to be extremely keen on signing Sanchez in the summer. The Gunners are reportedly ready to sanction the move and try to get Alvaro Morata in return.

Don Balon also report that the Premier League side want at least £85 million for their star player, but if Madrid are ready to offer Morata in the deal, they would agree to half their asking price.

In case you didn’t know...

Sanchez has just 16 months left in his current contract at the Emirates and is yet to agree on a new deal. The winger is holding out for at least £250,000 a week wages, but the club are not ready to offer him so much.

The Chilean has played for Real Madrid's arch-rivals, Barcelona for three years before moving to Arsenal. The Catalan club sold him after they signed Luis Suarez from Liverpool.

Despite being a brilliant player, Sanchez never really managed to kick it off at Camp Nou and was a substitute more often. He wished to play more regularly and decided to move away from the club.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez is said to planning yet another era of the Galacticos at the club and Sanchez is one of the players he wants to sign. The other top 4 players include the likes of David De Gea, Eden Hazard, Marco Verratti and Paulo Dybala.

Arsenal are still negotiating a new deal with Sanchez, but it is still far from agreement. With Wenger's future at Arsenal also in doubts, Ozil and Sanchez have made it clear to the club that they would not sign until their manger's future is resolved.

Juventus, Paris Saint-German and Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the former Udinese star this summer. The Serie A champions have been keen on signing the winger ever since his Barcelona days.

What’s next?

Real Madrid are expected to launch a bid for him this summer, and it looks very likely that he will be leaving Arsenal. The London side would look to sell him in the summer rather than letting him agree a pre-contract with another club in January and then walk away for free the next summer.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It will not be a surprise if Madrid bid for Sanchez in the summer. He is a top player, and top teams like to sign top players. But, it will be interesting to see if he actually moves there.