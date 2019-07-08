Africa Cup of Nations 2019: 3 reasons why Algeria beat Guinea 3-0

Mahrez scores the second goal.

At the 30 June stadium, Algeria were more clinical, creative, and dominant than the ball-holding Guineans. With the Algerians holding more possession than Guinea for only 10 minutes throughout the entire game, they made up for it in the final third.

Whilst the game remains the focus of this article, the issue of Naby Keita's injuries and inability to help Guinea forward is quite newsworthy.

Police confirmed that Naby Keita's family home in Guinea was besieged by a mob last month. They were venting their frustration at one of his relatives who they believed had performed witchcraft, affecting the Liverpool star's Nations Cup performances & causing his recent injuries pic.twitter.com/pWRpS9wQKr — Babatunde Koiki (@BabatundeKoiki) July 3, 2019

The game began with much earnest from both sides. With a lot of sudden attacking, running, and a yellow card in the 6th minute, it was a while before either team calmed down. Notably, the first chance came in the 20th minute with a Bounedjah chance. However, the Algerian star shockingly hit the ball over the post from well within ten yards.

Algeria maintained pressure, winning corners, and keeping Guinea in defensive mode. Their breakthrough came only four minutes later with Bounedjah making up for his lost chance by giving an assist to Youcef Belaili's well-placed goal. Belaili played the ball to Bounedjah and moved past a confused, still defence just in time to receive the return pass and flick the ball into the goal.

For the rest of the first half, Guinea barely did anything tangible with their possession of the ball. Algeria had more chances, with Belaili, Bounedjah, and Mahrez showcasing bucketloads of creativity in the final third.

The Desert Foxes entered half time as the clearly better team, and the second half did not change that view.

The North Africans continued their seamless passing and cohesion that almost makes it seem like they all play for the same club. While the Guineans struggled to use their hold on the ball for anything useful, the Algerians had the game under control. The early stages of the second half had a poor flow, but El Khadra did not relent in their pursuit to cement the game.

In the 56th minute, another breakthrough for the creative Algerians came. A beautiful pass from Bensebani into the path of Riyad Mahrez had only one destination, and Mahrez made a great show of it. Twisting right with his body, he sent a confused keeper right and placed the ball to the left of the goal.

Algeria entered this game without conceding a goal in the tournament so far, and Guinea did not look capable of making it happen.

The third and final goal from the Algerians came in the 82nd minute as super-sub Adam Ounas found the net, thanks to Atal's pinpoint low cross.

We take a look at three reasons why the Algerians had an easy knockout game and beat Guinea with three goals.

#3 Algeria's cohesive attacking unit

The Fennecs have been brilliant in the final third since the beginning of the tournament. They have formed a creative force that is difficult to defend against, and Guinea is only the most recent team to suffer the classy playmaking of the Algerians.

There were uncountable moments during the game where the Algerians showcased their beautiful gameplay. Every single goal was premeditated and seen through. Every chance was clearly planned out in nearly erotic fashion. The Algerians, if they continue this way, have a big chance of winning this edition's AFCON.

A quick one-two pass led to the first goal. Quick feet, a perfect first touch, and a dummy led to the second. A smart distraction by Bounedjah to draw off a defender allowed his teammate Ounas to finalize the game with the third goal.

