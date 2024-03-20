Algeria vs Bolivia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024

Algeria will face Bolivia at the Stade Nelson Mandela on Friday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side endured a highly underwhelming performance in the Africa Cup of Nations back in January, prompting the exit of head coach Djamel Belmadi after three and a half years at the helm. They were beaten 1-0 by Mauritania in their last match as they crashed out of the group stages of the AFCON for a third time in their last four appearances at the tournament.

Following Friday's game, Algeria will return to action at the Stade Nelson Mandela, hosting South Africa in another friendly clash.

Bolivia have endured a torrid run of results of late, with former manager Gustavo Costas losing his job as a result. They suffered a comprehensive 3-0 away defeat to Uruguay in their last match and could have no major complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the match.

Like their opponents, La Verde will be in action next week, facing Andorra at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in their final friendly of the international break.

Algeria vs Bolivia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Algeria and Bolivia.

The home side have had eight meetings against South American opponents winning two of those games, drawing once and losing the other five.

The visitors' last meeting against African opposition came back in September 2022 when they faced Senegal in a friendly clash at the Stade de la Source which they lost 2-0.

Algeria are without a clean sheet in their last three games.

La Verde were ranked 86th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 43 places behind their weekend opponents.

Algeria vs Bolivia Prediction

Algeria's latest result ended a 14-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last 10 games on home soil and are favorites for the weekend clash.

Bolivia, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six matches and have won just two of their last 17. The home side are in far better form ahead of Friday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Algeria 3-1 Bolivia

Algeria vs Bolivia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Algeria to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of Algeria's last four home matches)