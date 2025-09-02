Algeria vs Botswana Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025 

Algeria and Bostwana will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (September 4th). The game will be played at Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium.

Ad

The home side have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Mauritania in a friendly in June. They will shift their focus back to the World Cup qualifiers, where their last game saw them claim a 5-1 home win over Mozambique. They were 3-1 up at the break, with Mohamed Amoura scoring either side of Aissa Mandi's 24th-minute strike while Geny Catamo pulled one back in the 40th minute. Jaouene Hadjam made it four 20 minutes into the second half while Amoura completed his hat-trick late on.

Ad

Trending

Botswana, meanwhile, lost on penalties to Malawi following a 1-1 draw in a friendly in June. Their last game in the World Cup qualifiers came in a 2-0 home win over Somalia. Gape Mohutsiwa and Mothusi Johnson scored late second-half goals to guide their nation to victory.

The win left the Zebras in third spot in Group G with nine points from six games. Algeria lead the way at the summit on 15 points.

Ad

Algeria vs Botswana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Algeria were victorious in all three head-to-head games.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Algeria claimed a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Algeria have scored at least two goals in their last seven games.

Five of Botswana's last seven games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Botswana have won just one of their last seven games (five draws).

Botswana climbed one spot to 135th place in the latest FIFA World rankings. Algeria remained 36th.

Algeria form guide: D-L-W-W-W; Botswana form guide: D-D-D-W-L

Ad

Algeria vs Botswana Prediction

Algeria have not qualified for the World Cup since 2014. Their golden generation is nearing the end of their careers and are well-positioned to book their spot on the plane to USA/Mexico/Canada.

Botswana, on the other hand, still have an outside shot at making the Mundial but they must win here to remain in contention for qualification.

That looks unlikely though, given the vast difference in quality between the two sides. We expect the hosts to claim a multi-goal victory and clean sheet.

Ad

Prediction: Algeria 3-0 Botswana

Algeria vs Botswana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Algeria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More