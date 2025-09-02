Algeria vs Botswana Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025 

Algeria and Bostwana will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (September 4th). The game will be played at Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium.
The home side have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Mauritania in a friendly in June. They will shift their focus back to the World Cup qualifiers, where their last game saw them claim a 5-1 home win over Mozambique. They were 3-1 up at the break, with Mohamed Amoura scoring either side of Aissa Mandi's 24th-minute strike while Geny Catamo pulled one back in the 40th minute. Jaouene Hadjam made it four 20 minutes into the second half while Amoura completed his hat-trick late on.
Botswana, meanwhile, lost on penalties to Malawi following a 1-1 draw in a friendly in June. Their last game in the World Cup qualifiers came in a 2-0 home win over Somalia. Gape Mohutsiwa and Mothusi Johnson scored late second-half goals to guide their nation to victory.
The win left the Zebras in third spot in Group G with nine points from six games. Algeria lead the way at the summit on 15 points.
Algeria vs Botswana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Algeria were victorious in all three head-to-head games.
- Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Algeria claimed a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture.
- Algeria have scored at least two goals in their last seven games.
- Five of Botswana's last seven games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Botswana have won just one of their last seven games (five draws).
- Botswana climbed one spot to 135th place in the latest FIFA World rankings. Algeria remained 36th.
- Algeria form guide: D-L-W-W-W; Botswana form guide: D-D-D-W-L
Algeria vs Botswana Prediction
Algeria have not qualified for the World Cup since 2014. Their golden generation is nearing the end of their careers and are well-positioned to book their spot on the plane to USA/Mexico/Canada.
Botswana, on the other hand, still have an outside shot at making the Mundial but they must win here to remain in contention for qualification.
That looks unlikely though, given the vast difference in quality between the two sides. We expect the hosts to claim a multi-goal victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Algeria 3-0 Botswana
Algeria vs Botswana Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Algeria to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals