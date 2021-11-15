Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Algeria invite Burkina Faso to the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in their final FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying fixture on Tuesday.

For the hosts, a draw will be enough to secure top spot in Group A while Burkina Faso will need to overcome the top-scoring side in the qualifiers.

Burkina Faso and the hosts have conceded just two goals in five games and are unbeaten so far. Algeria have found the back of the net 14 times in their last three games and are the strong favorites here.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Niger so they'll be hoping for a better outing here.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 15 times across all competitions with 10 games being friendly encounters. They have been closely matched in this encounter, with Algeria having a slight 6-5 lead in wins and four games ending in draws.

There have been three meetings in the World Cup qualifying fixture, with both teams recording a win and one game ending in a draw. They last met at the Stade de Marrakech in September, a well-contested affair which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Algeria form guide (World Cup qualifiers): W-W-W-D-W

Burkina Faso form guide (World Cup qualifiers): D-W-W-D-W

Algeria vs Burkina Faso Team News

Algeria

Mohamed Salim Fares is the only injury concern for the Desert Warriors. It is expected that Djamel Belmadi will field a similar starting XI to the one that has delivered great results in the World Cup qualifiers so far.

Injury: Mohamed Salim Fares

Suspension: None

Burkina Faso

Bertrand Traoré, Babayouré Sawadogo and Mohamed Lamine Ouattara remain ruled out with injuries. The visiting side still have a strong defensive squad and will be hoping to contain Algeria's free-scoring run in this encounter.

Injured: Bertrand Traoré, Babayouré Sawadogo, Mohamed Lamine Ouattara

Suspended: None

Algeria vs Burkina Faso Predicted XI

Algeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rais M'Bolhi; Ayoub Abdellaoui, Abdelkader Bedrane, Aissa Mandi, Youcef Atal; Isamel Bennacer, Sofiane Feghouli, Youcef Belaili; Islam Slimani, Baghdad Bounedjah, Riyad Mahrez

Burkina Faso Predicted XI (4-3-3): Herve Koffi; Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Hermane Nikiéma, Abdoul Razak Seyni; Hassane Bande, Ismahila Ouedraogo, Saidou Simpore; Eric Traoré, Abdoul Tapsoba, Zakaria Sanogo

Algeria vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Algeria have scored 14 goals at home in just two games, so Burkina Faso need to be on top of their game defensively. Algeria's home advantage and great goalscoring form make them favorites here. The visitors have kept a tight ship at the back, but we expect Algeria to record another win here.

Prediction: Algeria 3-1 Burkina Faso

