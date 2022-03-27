Algeria vs Cameroon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Algeria and Cameroon will square off at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker for the sceond leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoff tie.

The hosts hold the advantage in the tie, having secured a 1-0 away win in the first leg last Friday. Islam Slimani scored the winning goal with a 40th-minute header to help the Desert Foxes leave Limbe with a valuable win.

Cameroon paid the price for a dire first-half performance that saw them fail to register a single shot. They upped the ante in the second half but a resolute defensive display from Algeria saw them hold the fort.

The North Africans will be looking to wrap up the job in front of their fans when they welcome the Indomitable Lions on Tuesday.

The winner of the tie will secure their spot in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Algeria vs Cameroon Head-to-Head

This will be the 11th meeting between the two teams, with Cameroon being the dominant side in this fixture. The Indomitable Lions have five wins and two draws against Algeria.

Last Friday's victory was only Algeria's second win against the central Africans.

Algeria form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Cameroon form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Algeria vs Cameroon Team News

Algeria

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the 2019 African champions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Les Lions Indomptables Officiel @LIndomptables En ROUTE pour ALGER.TIME TO ROAR.ALL BEHIND INDOMITABLES LIONS En ROUTE pour ALGER.TIME TO ROAR.ALL BEHIND INDOMITABLES LIONS https://t.co/WTEafW5BbB

Cameroon

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was initially included in the squad but pulled out after suffering an injury while in action for Napoli. Team captain Vincent Aboubakar suffered an injury scare in the first leg but coach Rigobert Song has confirmed that he will be available for the second leg.

Injury: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Suspension: None

Algeria vs Cameroon Predicted XI

Algeria (4-3-3): Rais M'Bolhi (GK); Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bansebaini, Djamel Benlamri, Youcef Attal; Sofiane Feghouli, Ismael Bennacer, Adlene Guedioura; Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani, Youcef Belaill

Cameroon (4-4-2): Andre Onana (GK); Collins Fai, Harold Moukoudi, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Olivier Mbaizo; Samuel Gouet, Pierre Kunde, Jean Onana, Karl Toko Ekambi; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar

Algeria vs Cameroon Prediction

Algeria were almost back to their fluid best last week following their disastrous outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January.

They will be keen to put up a show in front of their fans and we are backing them to secure qualification with another narrow victory.

Prediction: Algeria 2-1 Cameroon

