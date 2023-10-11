Algeria vs Cape Verde Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023 

Algeria and Cape Verde square off in a friendly at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui on Thursday (October 12).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win over African champions Senegal in a friendly last month. Faris Chaiby's 64th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-2 defeat at Togo in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in September. They took a two-goal lead in the first half, thanks to Kevin and Benchimol strikes before Ahoueke Denkey halved the deficit from the spot in the 40th minute.

Denkey equalised in the 77th minute before Abdou Ouattara scored the winner two minutes after coming on to complete the comeback turnaround. Despite the defeat, the Blue Sharks booked their spot at the AFCON as group runners-ups.

Both sides will use this friendly to prepare for their return to competitive action. Algeria have another friendly lined up against Egypt before starting their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Somalia and Mozambique in November.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, face Comoros in another friendly next week before opening their World Cup qualifying campaign against Angola and Eswatini next month.

Algeria vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Algeria lead 2-1.

Their most recent meeting in June 2018 saw Cape Verde register a 3-2 comeback friendly win.

Algeria are on a nine-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning four.

Six of Cape Verde's last seven friendlies have seen at least one team fail to score.

Four of Algeria's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Algeria vs Cape Verde Prediction

Both Algeria and Cape Verde will compete in the AFCON next year and will look to get into the competition in good form.

Cape Verde have boosted their pedigree in the continent over the last decade, while Algeria have one of the most talented squads in African football.

Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Algeria 3-1 Cape Verde

Algeria vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Algeria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Algeria to score over 1.5 goals