Algeria vs Colombia preview: Where to watch | International friendly

Algeria were held to a 1-1 draw in their last match by Congo.

Algeria will go head-to-head with Colombia at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday in a game that will be etched in history as the first time the two sides have faced each other on a football field.

The Africa Cup of Nations holders and the South American giants will be looking to finish the international break with a win after drawing their previous games to the Republic of Congo and Chile, respectively.

Algeria were unable to register a fourth consecutive win when they played out a 1-1 draw against Congo on Thursday last week. Islam Slimani opened the scoring for the North Africans inside the opening ten minutes before Cedric Bakambu pulled one back for Congo close to the half-hour mark.

Slimani, who has four goals and five assists in Ligue 1 and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez are in contention for a place in the starting eleven. Either could pose a serious threat to the Colombian defence.

Meanwhile, Colombia salvaged a goalless draw against Chile over the weekend as a member of the team's coaching staff was shown a red card after tempers flared on the touchline.

Colombia has been without the star duo of Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez this international break, a decision that might prove to be risky if they fail to get the better of Algeria later tonight. Furthermore, Duvan Zapata also picked up a knock against Chile and has since withdrawn from the squad and returned to Italy.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is likely to start for Carlos Queiroz's side after featuring against Chile for more than an hour last week. Feyenoord's Luis Sinisterra is competing with the 23-year-old for a starting spot but the latter is likelier to be given the green light.

Colombia will hope to win their first game since exiting the Copa America while Algeria will be looking to mirror their AFCON form as they look to get back to winning ways.

Match and telecast details

Date: 15 October, 2019.

Time: 20:00 (BST), 21:00 (CEST), 14:00 (CDT/CST), 00:30 (IST).

Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille.

Where to watch

Television: TUDNxtra, FS1 or Univision.

Live streaming: Fubo TV or ESPN+.