Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2024

Algeria will face Equatorial Guinea at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium on Thursday in the opening game of their 2025 Africa Cup on Nations qualification campaign. The home side failed to perform in the 2023 AFCON, prompting the exit of long-serving head coach Djamel Belmadi, with former Bordeaux manager Vladimir Petkovic appointed in his stead.

They beat Uganda 2-1 in their last match, heading into the break a goal down before former Roma man Houssem Aouar and Said Benrahma got on the scoresheet early after the restart to clinch all three points for the Greens.

Equatorial Guinea impressed in the last AFCON and will be looking to clinch a spot in the next edition of the continental showpiece. They beat Malawi 1-0 in their last match, with former Real Valladolid man Iban Salvador netting the game-winner nine minutes from normal time to clinch maximum points for the National Thunder in their World Cup qualifiers.

Following Thursday's game, Equatorial Guinea will return to home turf where they will face Togo at the Nuevo Estadio de Malabo.

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Algeria and Equatorial Guinea.

The two sides faced off for the first time in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with the National Thunder winning the group-stage clash 1-0.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Equatorial Guinea have failed to score any goals in three of their last five games across all competitions.

Algeria were ranked 46th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 42 places above their midweek opponents.

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Algeria's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this week. They are winless in their last two games on home turf and will be looking to snap that streak come Thursday.

Similarly, Equatorial Guinea saw their latest result end a run of consecutive defeats and will be looking to kick on from that on Thursday. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the home team come out on top here.

Prediction: Algeria 2-0 Equatorial Guinea

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Algeria to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)

