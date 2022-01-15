Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

After Algeria's title defense at AFCON 2021 got off to a slow start with a goalless draw against Sierra Leone, they take on Equatorial Guinea on Sunday at the Japoma Stadium.

Algeria need to secure the three points against the Nzalang Nacional as they wrap up their group stage fixtures against Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday. The Elephants could prove to be a tough opponent for the reigning champions.

Equatorial Guinea conceded in the fifth minute against Côte d'Ivoire as they suffered a 1-0 defeat in their first game in the competition since finishing fourth in the 2015 edition.

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Algeria form guide (Africa Cup of Nations): D

Equatorial Guinea form guide (Africa Cup of Nations): L

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Team News

Algeria

Adam Ounas and Ramiz Zerrouki missed the campaign opener but have rejoined the squad since and are in contention to start here. Head coach Djamel Belmadi should have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Equatorial Guinea

Pedro Obiang is the most notable absentee from Equatorial Guinea's squad for the ongoing competition. As of Saturday, there were no reported injuries or COVID-19 cases within the squad.

Expect a similar starting XI that lost to Côte d'Ivoire in their campaign opener earlier this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI

Algeria Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Raïs M'Bolhi; Youcef Atal, Issa Mandy, Djamel Benlamri, Ramy Bensebaini; Haris Belkebla; Sofiane Feghouli, Ismail Bennacer, Yacine Brahimi, Riyad Mahrez; Baghdad Bounedjah

Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI (4-4-3): Manuel Sapunga Mbara; Javier Akapo, Saul Coco, Esteban Obiang, Basilio Ndong; Iván Salvador, Pablo Ganet, Jose Machin, Jannick Buyla; Oscar Siafa, Emilio Nsue

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

While Algeria remain the favorites despite a disappointing start to the competition, Equatorial Guinea are no pushovers as they have conceded just three goals in their last six outings across all competitions.

The Desert Warriors have one of the strongest squads in the competition and it is only a matter of time before they start playing like a well-oiled machine. Though Equatorial Guinea won't go down without a fight against Algeria, they might fall short of earning a point against the reigning champions.

Prediction: Algeria 2-0 Equatorial Guinea

