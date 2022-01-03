Algeria vs Ghana prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Algeria lock horns with Ghana at the Education City Stadium in their pre-AFCON preparatory fixture on Wednesday.
Algeria had their friendly game against the Gambia canceled on account of COVID-19 cases in The Scorpions' squad.
Algeria are among the strong favorites to win the AFCON this year and face Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast in Group E. Ghana face Comoros, Gabon and Morocco in Group C.
There are some worries over the game being canceled as there are a number of injuries and COVID concerns among the Ghana squad.
Algeria vs Ghana Head-to-Head
There have been seven meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Four games have come in various editions of the AFCON while the remaining three outings have been international friendlies.
The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides with three wins for the Black Stars and two wins for the Desert Warriors. They last met at the Estadio de Mongomo, with the game ending in a 1-0 win for Ghana.
Algeria form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D
Ghana form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L
Algeria vs Ghana Team News
Algeria
Sofiane Feghouli did not take part in the latest training sessions on account of a slight injury. A couple of players have joined the training camp after completing their commitments for their clubs.
Injury: Sofiane Feghouli
Doubtful: Raïs M'Bolhi, Mustapha Zeghba, Youcef Belaïli, Houcine Benayada, Amine Tougaï
Suspension: None
Ghana
Mohammed Kudus was recently ruled out of the AFCON on account of a rib injury. The number of players who have reported to full training has not been revealed by coach Milovan Rajevac.
Injury: Mohammed Kudus
Doubtful: None
Suspension: None
Algeria vs Ghana Predicted XI
Algeria Predicted XI (4-5-1): Abderrahmane Medjadel; Ilyes Chetti, Issa Mandy, Mehdi Jean-Tahrat, Reda Halaimia; Yacine Brahimi, Sofiane Bendebka, Ismail Bennacer, El Arbi Soudani, Zakaria Draoui; Baghdad Bounedjah
Ghana Predicted XI (4-4-2): Richard Atta; Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Philemon Baffuor, Jonathan Mensah; David Abagna, Joseph Paintsil, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku; Maxwell Abbey Quaye, Richmond Boakye Yiadom
Algeria vs Ghana Prediction
Algeria have been training in Doha since last week and should be warmed up enough to have a good outing here. They enjoyed great results in 2021 and are expected to continue their great form at the AFCON.
Ghana also have a good squad, but both sides will be without key players and a draw is the most likely outcome here.
Prediction: Algeria 2-2 Ghana