Algeria vs Ghana prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Algeria lock horns with Ghana at the Education City Stadium in their pre-AFCON preparatory fixture on Wednesday.

Algeria had their friendly game against the Gambia canceled on account of COVID-19 cases in The Scorpions' squad.

Algeria are among the strong favorites to win the AFCON this year and face Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast in Group E. Ghana face Comoros, Gabon and Morocco in Group C.

There are some worries over the game being canceled as there are a number of injuries and COVID concerns among the Ghana squad.

GH 🇬🇭 - 🇩🇿 ALG friendly is Jan 4. Ghana update 🇬🇭Milovan Rajevac, like all #AFCON2021 coaches, bit stressed about low numbers in camp with MD1 in 8 days.Thomas Partey in Doha tomorrow, Andy Yiadom, Jordan Ayew (very minor injury), Dan Amartey and Baba Rahman too.GH 🇬🇭 - 🇩🇿 ALG friendly is Jan 4. Ghana update 🇬🇭Milovan Rajevac, like all #AFCON2021 coaches, bit stressed about low numbers in camp with MD1 in 8 days. Thomas Partey in Doha tomorrow, Andy Yiadom, Jordan Ayew (very minor injury), Dan Amartey and Baba Rahman too. GH 🇬🇭 - 🇩🇿 ALG friendly is Jan 4. https://t.co/kNmhSrlicc

Algeria vs Ghana Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Four games have come in various editions of the AFCON while the remaining three outings have been international friendlies.

The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides with three wins for the Black Stars and two wins for the Desert Warriors. They last met at the Estadio de Mongomo, with the game ending in a 1-0 win for Ghana.

Algeria form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Ghana form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Algeria vs Ghana Team News

Algeria

Sofiane Feghouli did not take part in the latest training sessions on account of a slight injury. A couple of players have joined the training camp after completing their commitments for their clubs.

Injury: Sofiane Feghouli

Doubtful: Raïs M'Bolhi, Mustapha Zeghba, Youcef Belaïli, Houcine Benayada, Amine Tougaï

Suspension: None

Ghana

Mohammed Kudus was recently ruled out of the AFCON on account of a rib injury. The number of players who have reported to full training has not been revealed by coach Milovan Rajevac.

Injury: Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Algeria vs Ghana Predicted XI

Algeria Predicted XI (4-5-1): Abderrahmane Medjadel; Ilyes Chetti, Issa Mandy, Mehdi Jean-Tahrat, Reda Halaimia; Yacine Brahimi, Sofiane Bendebka, Ismail Bennacer, El Arbi Soudani, Zakaria Draoui; Baghdad Bounedjah

Ghana Predicted XI (4-4-2): Richard Atta; Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Philemon Baffuor, Jonathan Mensah; David Abagna, Joseph Paintsil, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku; Maxwell Abbey Quaye, Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Algeria vs Ghana Prediction

Algeria have been training in Doha since last week and should be warmed up enough to have a good outing here. They enjoyed great results in 2021 and are expected to continue their great form at the AFCON.

Ghana also have a good squad, but both sides will be without key players and a draw is the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Algeria 2-2 Ghana

