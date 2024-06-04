Algeria vs Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Algeria will host Guinea at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their qualification campaign and currently sit atop Group G with six points from an obtainable six.

They beat Mauritania 2-0 in their last match, with Fares Chaibi opening the scoring midway through the first half before Feyenoord's Ramiz Zerrouki came off the bench to seal the points for the Desert Warriors.

Guinea, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their World Cup qualifying campaign and sit third in the group standings with three points from two games. They were beaten 1-0 by Botswana last time out in the competition, conceding the sole goal of the game 10 minutes from time as they fell to their first-ever defeat at the hands of the Zebras.

Algeria vs Guinea Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Algeria and Guinea. The hosts have won six of their previous matchups while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2022 which the hosts won 1-0.

Algeria Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-L-D-D

Guinea Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Algeria vs Guinea Team News

Algeria

Borussia Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini has been out of action since March and has not been included in the squad while Fares Chaibi also misses out despite a strong season at Eintracht Frankfurt. Team captain Riyad Mahrez has also been excluded from the side with Yacine Brahimi set to lead the side in his stead.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guinea

Captain Naby Keita endured a turbulent debut campaign at Werder Bremen and has not been called up to the national team. Valenciennes goalkeeper Lassana Diabate, meanwhile ,has been handed his maiden call-up to the side and could make his debut this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Algeria vs Guinea Predicted XI

Algeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Moustapha Zeghba; Youcef Atal, Aissa Mandi, Mohamed Amine Tougai, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Nabil Bentaleb, Ismael Bennacer; Yassine Benzia, Houssem Aouar, Said Benrahma; Baghdad Bounedjah

Guinea Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ibrahim Kone; Ibrahim Diakite, Saidou Sow, Julian Jeanvier, Issiaga Sylla; Morgan Guilavogui, Amadou Diawara, Ilaix Moriba, Sekou Sylla; Serhou Guirassy, Mohamed Bayo

Algeria vs Guinea Prediction

Algeria are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just once since February 2023. They are undefeated on home soil since 2022 and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Guinea, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games and have lost just two of their last eight. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Algeria 2-1 Guinea