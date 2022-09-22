Algeria vs Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Algeria host Guinea at the Olympic Stadium in Oran on Friday for an international friendly game.

Neither side qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, so their attention will naturally be on the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which resume in March.

The Desert Warriors came very close to booking their place at the Qatar showpiece, but lost to Cameroon in the playoffs on away goals.

The 2019 AFCON champions have since bounced back well, winning both their 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Group F.

After opening up their campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Uganda, Algeria followed it up with an identical defeat of Tanzania and then saw off Iran 2-1 in a June friendly.

Guinea were beaten by Egypt in their first qualifying game before recovering to beat Malawi on matchday two, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Naby Keita.

However, with all four teams in Group D on three points each, the race for next year's showpiece is wide open.

Algeria vs Guinea Head-To-Head

There have been 13 previous clashes between the sides, with five wins for each.

However, Algeria have won the last two fixtures between them - a 2-1 friendly win in June 2017 followed by a 3-0 defeat of the National Elephants in the 2019 AFCON.

Algeria Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Guinea Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-L

Algeria vs Guinea Team News

Algeria

The Desert Warriors have summoned 24 players for the friendlies against Guinea and Nigeria, including Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer and Lille forward Adam Ounas.

Islam Slimani, Algeria's all-time top-scorer with 40 goals, will be looking to improve his tally at the top of the goalscoring charts.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Africa Soccer Zone @AfricaSoccer_zn Algeria squad for international friendly against Guinea and Nigeria. Algeria squad for international friendly against Guinea and Nigeria. https://t.co/oclQFJg6yz

Guinea

The National Elephants have called up 27 players for the Algeria and Ivory Coast friendlies.

Liverpool's Naby Keita is the headline inclusion, while former Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba is in contention to start too.

Three players - Lassana Diakhaby, Ibrahim Diakité, Momo Cissé - are looking to make their international debuts.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Algeria vs Guinea Predicted XI

Algeria (4-1-4-1): Anthony Mandrea; Akim Zedadka, Mohamed Amine Tougai, Houcine Benayada, Ahmed Touba; Ismaël Bennacer; Rachid Ghezzal, Adem Zorgane, Ramiz Zerrouki, Bilal Brahimi; Islam Slimani.

Guinea (4-3-3): Ibrahim Koné; Antoine Conte, Mouctar Diakhaby, Mohamed Ali Camara, Issiaga Sylla; Sekou Sylla, Amadou Diawara, Naby Keïta; Serhou Guirassy, Thierno Barry, Aguibou Camara.

Algeria vs Guinea Prediction

Guinea can give Algeria a run for their money but the latter still have a squad full of quality options and the wherewithal to prevail here.

Prediction: Algeria 2-1 Guinea

