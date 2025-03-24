Algeria vs Mozambique Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Algeria and Mozambique will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (March 25th). The game will be played at Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium.

The home side will be looking to build on the 3-1 away win they registered over Botswana over the weekend. Amine Gouiri and Mohamed Amoura scored in the 44th and 52nd minutes to give the visitors a two-goal lead while Tebogo Kopelang pulled one back 20 minutes later. Mohamed Amoura restored the two-goal margin in the 74th minute.

Mozambique, meanwhile, also claimed maximum points by the same scoreline at home to Uganda. An eventful first half saw four goals scored, with Pepo scoring a brace, while Muhammad Shaban scored in between his goals. Pepo assisted Stanley Ratifo for Mozambique's third in first-half injury time after Denis Omedi was sent off.

The respective results left both sides joint-top of Group G on 12 points apiece.

Algeria vs Mozambique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Algeria have won two of three head-to-head games while Mozambique were victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Algeria claimed a 2-0 away win.

Algeria are unbeaten in their last eight games, winning seven games in this sequence.

Eight of Mozambique's last nine games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Algeria remained in 37th spot in the last FIFA World Rankings. Mozambique are 96th.

Algeria form guide: W-W-D-W-W Mozambique form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Four of Mozambique's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Algeria vs Mozambique Prediction

Algeria are the favorites to finish top of this group and anything other than a direct qualification for the World Cup would be considered a major upset. The Fennec Foxes have not lost a game in over nine months and Vladimir Petkovic's side will be aiming for maximum points here to gain outright control of the group.

Mozambique have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years and secured their first AFCON qualification since 2010 last year. The Mambas have taken it a step further as they aim for a maiden World Cup appearance. They are pushing one of Africa's biggest nations all the way in the race for 2026.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Algeria 3-1 Mozambique

Algeria vs Mozambique Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Algeria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

