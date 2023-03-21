Algeria vs Niger Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2023

Algeria and Niger continue their Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign when they face off at the Stade Nelson Mandela on Thursday (March 23).

Having won the last seven meetings between the two teams, Djamel Belmadi’s side will look to extend their dominance over the Menas and begin their quest for continental dominance on the front foot.

Algeria were left with a bitter taste of 'what could have been', as they were beaten 5-4 on penalties in the Africa Nations Championship final following a goalless draw. Belmadi’s men had enjoyed a perfect cup run, winning five games leading to the final, scoring nine goals and keeping five clean sheets.

Algeria return to the AFCON qualifiers, where they're first in Group F, edging out Uganda and Tanzania in their opening two games to hold a four-point lead over second-placed Niger.

Niger showed resilience in their opening two qualifying outings, coming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Tanzania and Uganda in their first two outings.

Jean-Michel Cavalli’s side also enjoyed a solid CHAN run to the semifinals, before losing in the semis and third-place playoff clash to Algeria and Madagascar respectively.

While Niger would have hoped for a stronger start to their qualification quest, the goal remains to reach the continental showpiece for the first time since 2013.

Algeria vs Niger Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Algeria have been dominant in the fixture, claiming eight wins from the last nine meetings.

Niger have managed just one win in that period, which came in May 1981, when they saw off the Belmadi’s side 1-0, courtesy of Maikano' Seydou’s last-gasp winner.

Niger have won five of their last six games across competitions, with their shootout defeat against Senegal in February’s CHAN being the exception.

Niger have not won away in 11 outings, a run of eight defeats and three draws since a 4-2 win over Djibouti in September 2021.

Algeria vs Niger Prediction

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, Algeria will be licking their lips at the prospect of another win over Niger. The Menas have struggled to find their footing on the road, so Algeria should come out on top.

Prediction: Algeria 2-0 Niger

Algeria vs Niger Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Algeria

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Algeria’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Niger’s lasg nine games.)

