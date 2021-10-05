Algeria vs Niger prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Algeria will host Niger at Stade Mustapha Tchaker in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The hosts come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw away to Burkina Faso in the qualifiers last month. Sofiane Feghouli and Abdoul Tapsoba scored in either half to share the points at fulltime.

Niger secured a 4-2 away victory over Djibouti. Adebayor Adje scored a second-half brace to inspire a comeback victory for the Mena.

That win propelled the west Africans to third spot in Group A, having garnered three points from two matches. Algeria are joint-top of the standings with Burkina Faso on four points.

Algeria vs Niger Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides and Algeria have a better record with five wins to their name. Niger were victorious on just one occasion while both teams are yet to play out a draw.

They last clashed in a 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifier in November 2003 when Algeria ran riot in a 6-0 victory on home turf.

The home side are currently on a remarkable unbeaten run stretching back to October 2018. Their sole defeat in this time came at the Africa Nations Championship for players based in the domestic league.

Algeria's draw with Burkina Faso halted an eight-game winning run. Niger have won two of their last five matches.

Algeria form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Niger form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Algeria vs Niger Team News

Algeria

Coach Djamel Belmadi called up 25 players to dispute the double-header qualifier against the Niger Republic. The star-studded squad is headlined by team captain Riyad Mahrez, as well as other established internationals like Sofiane Feghouli and Islam Slimani.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Niger

There are no known injury concerns for the visitors. However, Hassane Adamou will be suspended due to his second-half dismissal against Burundi.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Hassana Adamou

Algeria vs Niger Predicted XI

Algeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rais M'Bolhi (GK); Ramy Bensebaini, Djameleddine Benlamri, Aissa Mandi, Mehdi Zeffane; Isamel Bennacer, Ramiz Zerrouki; Youcef Belaili, Islam Slimani, Riyad Mahrez; Baghdad Bounedjah

Niger Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kassaly Daouda (GK); Herve Lybohy, Ousmane Diabate, Djibrilla Ibrahim, Mahamadou Salamoun; Ali Mohamed, Madjid Soumana, Youssef Oumarou; Amadou Wonkoye, Boubacar Soumana, Adebayor Adje

Algeria vs Niger Prediction

Algeria have several proven players on the highest stages within their ranks and this is vastly superior to anything that Niger have to offer. Jean-Michel Cavalli's side are likely to sit deep and try to absorb the pressure of the Desert Foxes. However, their efforts could be futile.

The hosts will be looking to maintain their lead at the summit with a convincing victory and we are backing the African champions to triumph comfortably.

Prediction: Algeria 4-0 Niger

