Algeria vs Nigeria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022 

Algeria will face Nigeria at the Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex on Tuesday (September 27) night in a friendly.

The Greens breezed through the group stage of their FIFA World Cup qualifiers, picking up 14 points from a maximum of 18. However, they lost to Cameroon in the playoffs, picking up a 1-0 win in the first leg before a 2-1 defeat at home in the return leg put paid to their World Cup hopes.

Algeria, meanwhile, have since shaken off their World Cup qualifying disappointment and are enjoying a good run of form at the moment.

Nigeria suffered a similar fate to their hosts, enjoying a solid run in the group stages of the World Cup qualifiers before getting knocked out in the playoffs on away goals. The Super Eagles faced Ghana in the playoffs, playing out a goalless draw in the first leg and a 1-1 draw in the second.

The Super Eagles will miss the World Cup after featuring in the last three editions. They will look to put that behind them and pick up a win here.

Algeria vs Nigeria Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Algeria and Nigeria. Both teams have won nine games apiece, while their other three matchups have ended in draws. The two nations last faced off in a friendly in 2020, which the Greens won 1-0.

Algeria Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Nigeria Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Algeria vs Nigeria Team News

Algeria

Abdelkader Bedrane came off injured last time out and is a major doubt for this one. Villarreal's Aissa Mandi should replace him.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Abdelkader Bedrane

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nigeria

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel, including William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Wilfred Ndidi, Henry Onyekuru and Victor Osimhen. Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze are unfit and could miss out too.

Injured: William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Wilfred Ndidi, Henry Onyekuru, Victor Osimhen

Doubtful: Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Algeria vs Nigeria Predicted XIs

Algeria (4-1-4-1): Moustapha Zeghba; Akim Zedadka, Mohamed Amine Tougai, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini; Ismael Bennacer, Ramiz Zerrouki, Nabil Bentaleb; Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas, Bilal Brahimi

Nigeria (4-4-2): Maduka Okoye; Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi; Ademola Lookman, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon; Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi

Algeria vs Nigeria Prediction

Algeria are on a five-game winning streak and have won six of their last seven games across competitions. They have won their last four games at home without conceding and will fancy their chances here.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's latest result ended a run of back-to-back wins, marking their sixth winless outing in their last eight games across competitions. They are winless in their last three games in this fixture and could lose this one.

Prediction: Algeria 1-0 Nigeria

