Algeria vs Rwanda Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th June 2025 

Algeria host Rwanda at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine on Thursday for an international friendly. Ranked 36th in the world, the Desert Warriors are looking to extend their winning run in 2025 to three games, having won two World Cup qualifier games back in March.

A clash away to Botswana resulted in a 3-1 victory followed by a thumping 5-1 demolition of Mozambique at home as Algeria consolidated their campaign. Also, the north African giants are currently unbeaten in nine official games.

With no qualifying games to negotiate this month, Algeria can afford to take their feet off the pedal here as their second game of the month is also a friendly against Sweden.

On the other hand, Rwanda are searching for their first official victory of 2025. They lost 2-0 to Nigeria in their first game before a 1-1 draw to Lesotho. Both were part of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Unlike Algeria, the Wasps play just one game this month before resuming their qualification rounds in September. This presents their only chance to get some gametime under their belt before their encounter with Nigeria.

Algeria vs Rwanda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the sides in history, with Algeria going unbeaten in all of them, winning four.

Rwanda's only two occasions where they managed to avoid a loss was in October 2004 (1-1 in a World Cup qualifier) and March 2009 (0-0 in a World Cup qualifier).

The Desert Warriors have won their last three games to Rwanda: 3-1 in October 2009, 4-0 in June 2012 and 1-0 in June 2013 (all in World Cup qualifiers).

Algeria are unbeaten in nine official games, including a win in their last three.

The Wasps have failed to win either of their games in 2025 so far: 2-0 vs Nigeria and 1-1 vs Lesotho.

Algeria vs Rwanda Prediction

The Desert Warriors are the form side here and although it's unlikely that they'd field their best XI, it should still be an easy victory for them, especially as Rwanda have blown hot and cold since 2024.

Prediction: Algeria 2-0 Rwanda

Algeria vs Rwanda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Algeria to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

