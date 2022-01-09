×
Algeria vs Sierra Leone Prediction and Betting tips | 11th January 2022

Algeria begin their AFCON title defense on Tuesday against Sierra Leone
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Jan 09, 2022 07:57 PM IST
Preview

Reigning champions Algeria kick off their AFCON 2021 campaign against Sierra Leone at the Japoma Stadium on Tuesday.

Algeria are strong favorites to top Group E, with Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea being the other two sides in the group. They are also one of the most in-form teams heading into the competition and recently won the FIFA Arab Cup in December.

Algeria are undefeated across all competitions since 2019 and they beat Ghana 3-0 at the Education City Stadium in a warm-up fixture earlier this month.

Algeria vs Sierra Leone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Algeria and Sierra Leone have squared off five times across all competitions. Algeria lead 2-1 in wins while two games have ended in draws.
  • This will be the fourth meeting in the AFCON between the two sides. The two teams have been evenly matched in the competition, with one win apiece and one draw.
  • Algeria conceded only two goals in the 2019 AFCON title-winning campaign.
  • Algeria scored at least three goals in seven of their nine games in 2021 and finished the FIFA World Cup second-round qualifiers as the top-scoring side.
  • Sierra Leone are making their first appearance in the continental competition since 1996 and have recorded just one win in their two campaigns so far.

Algeria vs Sierra Leone Prediction

Algeria are among the most in-form teams heading into the competition and are the favorites against their southern rivals. There's an evident quality gap between the two sides in favor of the Desert Warriors, which will be a major factor in determining the outcome of the game.

Sierra Leone have played just two friendly games in the last six months and it is very unlikely that they will cause any trouble for the reigning champions. An easy win seems to be on the cards for Algeria.

Prediction: Algeria 3-0 Sierra

Algeria vs Sierra Leone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Algeria

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in 14 of Algeria's last 18 games)

Tip 3: Algeria to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Algeria have six clean sheets in their last 10 games across all competitions, while Sierra Leone have scored just once in their last five games)

Tip 4: Riyad Mahrez to score or assist anytime - Yes (Mahrez has enjoyed a great run with Manchester City this season and finished with five goals in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers)

Edited by Peter P
