Algeria vs Somalia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Algeria will welcome Somalia to the Stade Nelson Mandela in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign opener on Thursday.

The hosts have not qualified for the main event in the last two editions. They suffered a late heartbreak in the 2022 qualifiers, as they were eliminated from the third round on away goals by Cameroon. The visitors, meanwhile, have never made it past the first round in the qualifiers.

The hosts played Egypt in a friendly last month, with Islam Slimani's injury-time equalizer helping them secure a 1-1 draw. They are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions and will look to get their qualification campaign underway with a win.

The visitors played Niger and Sierra Leone in friendlies last month, suffering 3-0 and 2-0 defeats respectively. They have suffered eight defeats on the trot in all competitions.

Botswana, Guinea, Mozambique, and Uganda are the other four teams in Group G, so the hosts have a good shot of finishing atop the group table.

Algeria vs Somalia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are set to meet for the first time.

The hosts have suffered just one loss across all competitions in 2023, with that defeat coming on penalties in the African Nations Championship Final to Senegal.

They have won 10 of their 14 games in all competitions in 2023, scoring 21 times while conceding just four times in that period.

Somalia have played just twice in 2023, suffering defeats in these games with an aggregate score of 5-0.

Algeria have lost just one of their last nine games in World Cup qualifiers.

The visitors have recorded just one win in World Cup qualifiers, suffering nine defeats in 11 games.

The visitors have scored just thrice in 11 games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Algeria vs Somalia Prediction

The Desert Warriors head into the match on an eight-game unbeaten run, recording five wins. Interestingly, four of their last five games in all competitions have produced under 2.5 goals. They have failed to score just twice in their last 14 games in all competitions and should be able to find the back of the net in this match.

The Ocean Stars have played just twice this year, suffering defeats in both games while failing to score in these matches as well. They have failed to score in five of their six away games in World Cup qualifiers and might struggle here.

Head coach Djamel Belmadi has called up a strong squad for the qualifiers, headlined by Riyad Mahrez and Houssem Aouar. Considering their home support and advantage in terms of squad quality, we back them to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Algeria 2-0 Somalia

Algeria vs Somalia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Algeria to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Riyad Mahrez to score or assist any time - Yes