Algeria vs South Africa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8th 2025

Algeria will lock horns with South Africa at the Mandela National Stadium in the group stage of the African Nations Championship on Friday. The Fennecs finished as the runners-up in 2022 and will look to go all the way this time around. South Africa are back in the competition for the first time since 2014.

The 2022 runners-up overcame joint-hosts Uganda in their campaign opener on Monday, recording a 3-0 win. Ayoub Ghezala broke the deadlock in the first half while Abderrahmane Meziane and Sofiane Bayazid scored in quick succession after the break.

Bafana Bafana will play their first match of the competition here. They saw their unbeaten streak end after five games in June as they fell to a 3-0 loss to Angola in the COSAFA Cup. They were eliminated from the group stage in the 2014 edition of the competition.

Algeria vs South Africa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off six times in all competitions. They have met six times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the Fennecs having a narrow 2-1 lead in wins.

They met in the quarterfinals of the 2011 edition of the African Nations Championship, and the 2022 runners-up registered a 2-0 win.

They last met in the FIFA Series games in 2024 and played out a 3-3 draw.

Three of the six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Fennecs have scored at least three goals in four of their last six games in all competitions, including friendlies.

Bafana Bafana have kept clean sheets in four of their last six games in all competitions.

Algeria vs South Africa Prediction

The Fennecs have lost just one of their seven games in all competitions in 2025. They have scored at least three goals in five games in that period and will look to continue that form here.

Bafana failed to score in their previous outing, suffering a 3-0 loss to Angola in June, and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they are winless in their last five meetings against the 2022 runners-up, which is a cause for concern.

The Fennecs have a good recent record in the competition, and considering their upper hand in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Algeria 2-1 South Africa

Algeria vs South Africa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Algeria to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

