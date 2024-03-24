Algeria vs South Africa Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Algeria welcome South Africa to Baraki for a friendly in the FIFA Series on Tuesday (March 26).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 victory over Bolivia in a friendly on Friday. Amine Gouiri broke the deadlock for the Desert Foxes in the 43rd minute, Carmelo Algaranaz drew the game level two minutes into the second half before Jose Sagredo put Bolivia ahead with 20 minutes to go. Yassine Benzia equalised nine minutes later before Aissa Mandi scored the winner in stoppage time.

South Africa, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a shock 1-1 draw with Andorra in a friendly. First-half goals from Cucu and Elias Mokwana ensured that the two sides cancelled each other out.

Bafana Bafana will use this game to finalise preparations for their bumper 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in June. Algeria, meanwhile, host Guinea in the qualifiers.

Algeria vs South Africa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, having split one win each.

Their most recent clash in January 2015 saw Algeria claim a 3-1 comeback win in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

Nine of South Africa's last 10 games, including the last six, have produced less than three goals.

Algeria are unbeaten in 11 friendlies, winning seven.

South Africa's last six games have been level at half-time.

Three of their four head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Algeria form guide: W-L-D-D-W South Africa form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Algeria vs South Africa Prediction

Algeria have started the process of rebuilding from their disappointing AFCON campaign that saw them suffer a group-stage elimination for the second straight tournament. Vladimir Petkovic won his first game in charge and will look to build on this.

South Africa, by contrast, have had an AFCON to remember as they finished in third place. Their first game post-AFCON did not go according to plan, but Hugo Broos' side will look to put that behind them as they prepare for their make-or-mar clash with Nigeria.

Algeria are the favourites and also have home advantage. Expect the North African side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Algeria 2-1 South Africa

Algeria vs South Africa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Algeria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half