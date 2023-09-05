Algeria vs Tanzania Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2023

Algeria will host Tanzania at the 19 May 1956 Stadium on Thursday in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The home side have breezed through the continental qualifiers so far and have now sealed passage to a sixth consecutive AFCON tournament. They beat Uganda 2-1 in their last group game, sitting two goals up before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

Algeria sit atop the Group F standings with 15 points from an obtainable 15 and will be looking to close out their qualification campaign on a winning note.

Tanzania, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the qualifiers so far but remain hopeful of clinching a spot in the final tournament next year. They beat Niger in matchday five of the competition back in June, with Simon Msuva scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the second half to seal all three points for Adel Amrouche's men.

The visitors sit second in their group with seven points. They are three points above third-placed Uganda and only need a draw on Thursday to secure qualification for the main tournament.

Algeria vs Tanzania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Algeria and Tanzania. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won just once. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1973.

Algeria are the highest-scoring side in Group F so far with a goal tally of nine.

Tanzania have clean sheets in two of their last three matches after failing to register any in their 10 games prior.

Algeria vs Tanzania Prediction

Algeria are on a four-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 13 games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last 16 home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Thursday's clash.

Tanzania have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their six games prior. They have however struggled for results in this fixture and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Algeria 3-0 Tanzania

Algeria vs Tanzania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Algeria to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)