Algeria vs Uganda Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Algeria will host Uganda at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium on Tuesday in the final round of their CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign. The home side have been excellent in their qualification campaign so far and have now confirmed a spot at the global showpiece next year as they sit four points clear at the top of Group G heading into the final game.
They coasted to a 3-0 win over last-placed Somalia in their game on Thursday, with Riyad Mahrez' first-half strike and a brace from Wolfsburg forward Mohamed Amoura sealing the win.
Uganda have also performed well in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far and are in contention to secure a playoff spot, although they must not only win on Tuesday but also need results elsewhere to go in their favour to achieve that.
They beat Botswana 1-0 on the road in their last group game with Jude Ssemugabi scoring the sole goal of the contest early in the second-half. The visitors now sit second in Group G with 18 points from nine matches and can be proud of their efforts regardless of what happens in the closing round on Tuesday.
Algeria vs Uganda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 17 meetings between the two teams. Algeria have won eight of those games while Uganda have won five times with their other four contests ending in draws.
- The hosts are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1999.
- Both sides have conceded seven goals in their qualifying campaign so far. Only Guinea (6) have shipped fewer in Group G.
- Algeria are set to make their fifth World Cup appearance in the United States next year. Uganda meanwhile have never appeared at the tournament.
Algeria vs Uganda Prediction
The Greens have picked up two wins and a draw from their last three games and have lost just once all year. They have won their last seven games on home soil and will head into their next challenge with confidence.
The Cranes are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last five. They are however massive underdogs heading into the midweek clash and could lose this one.
Prediction: Algeria 3-0 Uganda
Algeria vs Uganda Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Algeria
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)