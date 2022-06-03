Algeria vs Uganda prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

The qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations continue this weekend and will see Algeria host Uganda at the Oran Olympic Stadium on Saturday night.

Algeria endured a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign earlier this year as they finished bottom of their group after going winless in their three games. They then failed to secure a World Cup spot after losing to Cameroon in the playoffs back in March and will be looking to put all that behind them this month.

The Fennec Foxes are two-time winners of the continental showpiece and have been present in the competition's last five editions, a streak they will be looking to continue next year.

Uganda failed to qualify for the continental showpiece last time out as they finished third in their group behind Burkina Faso and Malawi after picking up just two wins in six games.

The visitors have never won the Africa Cup of Nations, coming closest to doing so back in 1978 when they lost 2-0 in the final to tournament hosts Ghana.

Story continues below ad

Algeria vs Uganda Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between Algeria and Uganda. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two nations last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2003 which Algeria won 1-0.

Algeria Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Uganda Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Algeria vs Uganda Team News

Algeria

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez is the most notable absentee from the Algerian squad after being declared unfit to play. Head coach Djamel Belmadi has named seven uncapped players in the squad, with multiple experienced players missing out.

Injured: Riyad Mahrez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Uganda

Aliro Moses, Denis Otim, Yiga Najib and Mato Rogers are all unavailable for selection after being omitted from the travelling squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Aliro Moses, Denis Otim, Yiga Najib, Mato Rogers

Story continues below ad

Suspended: None

Algeria vs Uganda Predicted XI

Algeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rais M'Bolhi (GK); Houcine Benayada, Aissa Mandi, Abdelkader Bedrane, Ramy Bansebaini; Hicham Boudaoui, Ismael Bennacer, Ramiz Zerrouki; Rachid Ghezzal, Adam Ounas, Islam Slimani

Uganda Predicted XI (4-3-3): Charles Lukwago (GK); Elvis Bwomono, Bevis Mugabi, Enock Walusimbi, Aziz Kayondo; Allan Kyambadde, Martin Kizza, Aucho Khalid; Milton Karisa, Fahad Bayo, Derrick Kakooza

Algeria vs Uganda Prediction

Story continues below ad

Algeria have won just one of their last five games across all competitions and will be looking to improve their form in the coming weeks. They have lost just one game on home turf in almost four years and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend game.

Uganda are on a run of back-to-back away losses and could lose this one.

Prediction: Algeria 2-0 Uganda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far