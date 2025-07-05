Algeria Women vs Botswana Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

Algeria Women and Botswana Women will battle for three points in their opening game of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations fixture on Sunday (July 6th). The game will be played at Stade Pere-Jego.

The Algerians will be hoping to put the disappointing 3-0 defeat they suffered to Senegal in their final pre-tournament preparatory friendly five days before their curtain-raiser behind them. All three goals were conceded in the second half, with Mguenar Ndiaye, Hapsatou Diallo, and Ndeye Casset scoring a goal each to help their nation claim the win.

Botswana, meanwhile, have not been in action since playing out a 1-1 draw in a friendly with Zambia in May. They went behind to Barbra Banda's goal midway through the second half while Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse equalized with 10 minutes left on the clock.

The Zebras booked their spot in the WAFCON with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Kenya in the qualifiers. Algeria qualified with a comprehensive 6-1 thrashing of Burundi.

Both nations have been drawn alongside Nigeria and Tunisia in Group B of the tournament.

Algeria Women vs Botswana Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Botswana's last five games have produced fewer than three goals.

Algeria's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Algeria's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Botswana have won just one of their last seven games (three losses).

Form guide: Algeria: L-W-W-W-W Botswana: D-L-D-L-W

Algeria Women vs Botswana Women Prediction

Algeria are returning to WAFCON for the first time since 2014. They were in good form, having won four games on the bounce before their emphatic loss to Senegal. The Fennecs did not make it out of the group stage in any of their previous five appearances but are in a better position to do so this time around.

Botswana, for their part, are only competing at this stage for the second time. The first came in the last edition, where they made it to the quarterfinals.

We expect Algeria to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Algeria Women 2-0 Botswana Women

Algeria Women vs Botswana Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Algeria Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

