Algeria Women and Ghana Women face off at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Saturday for their quarter-final clash in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. With five points in three games, the Algerians qualified for the knockout stages after coming second to Nigeria in Group B.

Their campaign got off to a narrow 1-0 win over Botswana, before being held in a pair of goalless stalemates by Tunisia and Nigeria.

In what's their sixth appearance at the AFCON tournament, Algeria have progressed into the knockout stages for the first time as the north African side didn't have such luck in any of their previous five appearances at the cup.

On the other hand, Ghana also finished second, accruing four points in Group C to trail leaders South Africa, who beat them 2-0 in their opening game.

The Black Queens, though, recovered to get a point off Mali in a 1-1 draw on matchday two followed by a stunning 4-1 drubbing of Tanzania in their last group fixture as the West African side produced a late surge to seize all three points and affirm their place in the next round.

Algeria Women vs Ghana Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Algeria Women and Ghana Women have met thrice in the WAFCON before, all coming in the group stages with two wins for Ghana (2010 and 2018) and one for Algeria (2014).

For the first time, this fixture will be played in the knockout stages of the WAFCON tournament.

Algeria have qualified for the knockout stages of the WAFCON for the first time, having bowed out in the group stages in all five previous appearances.

Ghana are into the quarter-finals of the WAFCON championship for the first time since 2016, when they secured a bronze medal.

The Black Queens are ranked 66th in the world, whereas the Fennecs are 16 places adrift of them.

Algeria Women vs Ghana Women Prediction

Algeria Women have ridden on the back of their solid defense, keeping a clean sheet in every game so far. Ghana no doubt face a tough nut to crack here, but their superior experience and head-to-head record in the fixture holds them in good stead.

We expect a tough encounter here, with the Black Queens prevailing.

Prediction: Algeria Women 1-2 Ghana Women

Algeria Women vs Ghana Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ghana Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

