Alianza Lima vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2023

Alianza Lima will host Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva on Tuesday in another round of the group stages of the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign but have struggled to impress on the continental stage. They were beaten 2-1 by Club Libertad in their last Copa Libertadores outing, finding themselves two goals down before Yordi Vilchez scored a late consolation goal to open his account for the year.

Alianza sit rock-bottom in their group with just four points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Atletico MG endured a sluggish start to their continental campaign as they lost their first two games but have now gotten back on track and are pushing for the knockout stages. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over fellow Brasileiro Serie A outfit Athletico Paranaense in their last Libertadores game, with Paulinho scoring twice to clinch all three points for Eduardo Coudet's men.

The visitors sit second in the table and are just two points above their midweek opponents, a tally they will be looking to widen on Tuesday.

Alianza Lima vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Alianza and Atletico MG. The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in the reverse fixture last month which the visitors won 2-0.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Atletico MG have picked up 10 points on the road in the Brazilian top-flight this season, the highest in the competition so far.

Alianza are one of three teams in the Peruvian top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Los Blanquiazules are the highest-scoring side in the Peruvian Primera División this season with a goal tally of 34.

Alianza Lima vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Alianza have lost three of their last four games after losing just one of their previous 11 across all competitions. They have lost just one home game all year and will be hopeful of a result here.

Atletico's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will look to build on that on Tuesday. They are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top.

Prediction: Alianza Lima 1-2 Atletico Mineiro

Alianza Lima vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico MG

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven continental outings)

