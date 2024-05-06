Alianza Lima vs Cerro Porteno Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2024 

Alianza Lima will welcome Cerro Porteno to Estadio Alejandro Villanueva for a Copa Libertadores clash on Wednesday. The hosts will be looking to build on the 1-0 victory they registered over Cajamarca at the same venue in the Peruvian Liga 1 over the weekend.

Hernan Barcos' 81st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Cerro Porteno, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 away win over Libertad Asuncion in the Paraguayan Primera Division. Juan Iturbe scored a brace while Cecilio Dominguez also scored to inspire the win.

Manolo Jimenez's side will turn their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them held to a goalless draw at home to Fluminense. Alianza Lima also shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Colo Colo.

The stalemate kept them bottom of Group A, having garnered two points from three games. Porteno are third on four points.

Alianza Lima vs Cerro Porteno Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Cerro Porteno are unbeaten in all three, winning two including a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Nine of Alianza Lima's last 10 competitive games, including the last seven, have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Cerro Porteno are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions (six wins).

Five of Alianza Lima's last six games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Alianza Lima's last seven games have produced an average of 9.5 corner kicks.

Alianza Lima vs Cerro Porteno Prediction

Alianza Lima might be bottom of the group at the moment but a win for Los Blanquiazules could push them into second spot. They are unbeaten in their last six home games across competitions, winning five games in this sequence.

Cerro Porteno, for their part, have been in fine form, having not lost a game in any competition for over a month. They will also be buoyed by the fact that they have never lost to their hosts.

Both sides have typically been defensively resolute in the last few months and this could be a cagey fixture. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Alianza Lima 0-0 Cerro Porteno

Alianza Lima vs Cerro Porteno Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip - Over 9.5 corners