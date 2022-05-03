Alianza Lima vs Colo-Colo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Allianz Lima will entertain Colo-Colo in the fourth group stage fixture of the Copa Libertadores on Friday.

Colo-Colo come into this game after losing 2-1 to River Plate in their last Copa Libertadores fixture. The defeat snapped their spotless run this season in South America.

The hosts, unfortunately, are stuck at the bottom of their group and are one of the only two teams in the competition yet to register a point. They come into this tie after losing their third straight game against Fortaleza.

Alianza Lima vs Colo-Colo Head-to-Head

This will be the second time these two clubs will be meeting each other in South America. The last time they played each other, it was the visitors who took home all three points.

Colo-Colo form guide (in Copa Libertadores): L-W-W

Alianza Lima form guide (in Copa Libertadores): L-L-L

Alianza Lima vs Colo-Colo Team News

Alianza Lima

Jefferson Farfan is set to miss the entirety of the group stage, having undergone knee surgery in March. Carlos Montoya's involvement in the game is doubtful but Jefferson Carlos Portales is set to return, having recovered from an injury.

Injuries: Jefferson Farfan

Doubtful: Carlos Montoya

Colo-Colo

There are no injury concerns for the visitors ahead of the game. Eduardo Villanueva, Daniel Gutiérrez, Dilan Portilla, Joan Cruz and Jordhy Thompson are expected to be left out of the squad due to their U20 international commitments.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Eduardo Villanueva, Daniel Gutiérrez, Dilan Portilla, Joan Cruz, Jordhy Thompson

Alianza Lima vs Colo-Colo Predicted XI

Alianza Lima Predicted XI (5-3-2): Angelo Campos (GK); Ricardo Lagos, Yordi Vilchez, Pablo Miguez, Christian Ramos, Osling Mora; Josepmir Ballon, Jairo Concha, Aldair Siguas; Hernán Barcos, Cristian Benavante

Colo-Colo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brayan Cortes (GK); Oscar Lara, Maximiliano Falcón, Daniel Gutiérrez, Jeyson Rojas; Esteban Pavez, Cesar Fuentes, Pablo Solari; Juan-Martin Lucero, Marco Bolados, Gabriel Costa

Alianza Lima vs Colo-Colo Prediction

The hosts will have everything to play for as they still have an outside chance of finishing third in the table. With Fortaleza coming up against a strong River Plate outfit, Alianza Lima have a great opportunity to go level on points with Fortaleza.

The visitors will have other ideas.

Colo-Colo will look to get their campaign back on track after losing to River Plate last week and they are strong favorites to do so.

Prediction: Alianza Lima 1-3 Colo-Colo

