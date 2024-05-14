Alianza Lima vs Colo Colo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

Alianza Lima will welcome Colo Colo to Estadio Alejandro Villanueva for a Copa Libertadores fixture on Wednesday. The hosts are coming off a 2-0 away win against Sport Huancayo in the Peruvian Liga 1 over the weekend.

Hernan Barcos scored a second-half brace to help Los Blanquiazules claim maximum points.

Colo Colo, meanwhile, saw off Audax Italiano with a 4-1 away win in the Chilean Primera Division. Leonardo Gil broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 12th minute while Damian Pizarro scored a brace to give Los Albos a 3-1 lead at the break. Cristian Zavala added a fourth strike deep in injury time.

Jorge Almiron's side will turn their focus back to the continent, where their last game came in a 1-0 loss at home to Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores. Alianza Lima shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Cerro Porteno.

The stalemate left them at the bottom of Group A, having garnered three points from four games. Colo Colo are third on four points.

Alianza Lima vs Colo Colo Head-to-Head

Alianza Lima have won one and drawn two of the three head-to-head games. The reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw in April 2024.

Alianza Lima form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Colo Colo form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-D

Alianza Lima vs Colo Colo Team News

Alianza Lima

Pablo Sabbag, Ricardo Lagos and Cecilio Waterman are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Pablo Sabbag, Ricardo Lagos, Cecilio Waterman

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Colo Colo

César Fuentes has been ruled out with a cruciate ligament tear.

Injury: César Fuentes

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Alianza Lima vs Colo Colo Predicted XI

Alianza Lima Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Angelo Campos (GK); Renzo Garces, Carlos Zambrano, Jiovany Ramos; Sebastian Rodriguez; Juan Freytes, Christian Neira, Catriel Cabellos, Kevin Serna; Jeriel De Santis, Hernan Barcos

Colo Colo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brayan Cortes (GK); Erick Wiemberg, Falcon Picart, Alan Saldiva, Opazo Lara; Vicente Pizarro, Esteban Pavez, Carlos Palacios; Marcos Bolados, Damian Pizarro, Cristian Zavala

Alianza Lima vs Colo Colo Prediction

Alianza Lima and Colo Colo still have a shot at qualifying for the knockout rounds but they need to claim maximum points in this match for that to happen. Lima's games have tended to be cagey, with their last five games across competitions having produced less than three goals.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Alianza Lima 1-1 Colo Colo