Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Alianza Lima lock horns with Fortaleza at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in the penultimate group stage fixture of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The hosts are without a win in the competition thus far and their odds of securing a place in the knockout stage do not look good. They have just one point from four games and might be able to secure a third-placed finish to head into the Copa Sudamericana group stage.

Fortaleza have four points, as they have just one win so far. They have a slim chance of making it into the next round of fixtures and will have to secure wins in their remaining two group stage fixtures.

Alianza held Colo Colo to a 1-1 draw last time around as they earned their first point of the season and will be looking to build upon the same here. Fortaleza also played out a 1-1 draw in their previous outing against River Plate and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides across all competitions. The reverse fixture in Brazil in April ended in a 2-1 win for the then-hosts.

Alianza Lima form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-L

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza Team News

Alianza Lima

Jefferson Farfan is a key absentee for the home side and was ruled out ahead of the group stage fixture due to a knee injury in March. Carlos Montoya's involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Injuries: Jefferson Farfan

Doubtful: Carlos Montoya

Suspension: None

Fortaleza

Max Walef has recovered from a bout of conjunctivitis but will not travel to Lima with the squad. Renato Kayzer's involvement here remains doubtful while striker Silvio Romero will serve a one-game suspension following his red card against River Plate last time around.

Injury: Max Walef

Doubtful: Renato Kayzer

Suspension: Silvio Romero

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza Predicted XIs

Alianza Lima (4-3-3): Angelo Campos (GK); Yordi Vílchez, Christian Ramos, Pablo Míguez, Renato Rojas; Pablo Lavandeira, Josepmir Ballón, Jairo Concha; Edgar Benítez, Wilmer Aguirre, Hernán Barcos.

Fortaleza (3-5-2): Marcelo Boeck (GK); Tinga, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Hercules, Lucas Lima, Lucas Crispim; Moses, Romarinho

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza Prediction

Alianza Lima are currently on a run of 27 games without a win in the Copa Libertadores, so they might struggle here. They have scored just three goals in the competition while conceding six times but might be hopeful of a positive result at home.

The visitors have also boasted similar stats in the competition thus far, with four goals scored and six conceded. We expect the game to be a low-scoring affair and, taking into consideration the form of the two sides, a draw could ensue here.

Prediction: Alianza Lima 1-1 Fortaleza

