Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Fortaleza take on Alianza Lima in their upcoming Copa Libertadores fixture
Shubham Dupare
Shubham Dupare
Modified May 18, 2022 09:24 PM IST
Preview

Alianza Lima lock horns with Fortaleza at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in the penultimate group stage fixture of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The hosts are without a win in the competition thus far and their odds of securing a place in the knockout stage do not look good. They have just one point from four games and might be able to secure a third-placed finish to head into the Copa Sudamericana group stage.

Fortaleza have four points, as they have just one win so far. They have a slim chance of making it into the next round of fixtures and will have to secure wins in their remaining two group stage fixtures.

Alianza held Colo Colo to a 1-1 draw last time around as they earned their first point of the season and will be looking to build upon the same here. Fortaleza also played out a 1-1 draw in their previous outing against River Plate and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

🏆 ¡Miércoles de CONMEBOL #Libertadores! 👏🗓️ La agenda de hoy con los 7⃣ partidos que se jugarán en la Fecha 5 de la Fase de Grupos de la Copa.#GloriaEterna https://t.co/xfSixUuzhW

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides across all competitions. The reverse fixture in Brazil in April ended in a 2-1 win for the then-hosts.

Alianza Lima form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-L

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza Team News

Alianza Lima

Jefferson Farfan is a key absentee for the home side and was ruled out ahead of the group stage fixture due to a knee injury in March. Carlos Montoya's involvement in the game remains doubtful.

¡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗦 𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗦!⚪️🔵👏🏾🔜: @FortalezaEC ¡VAMOS BLANQUIAZUL!💙#EstoEsAlianza#AlianzaCorazón https://t.co/opiZaySTBP

Injuries: Jefferson Farfan

Doubtful: Carlos Montoya

Suspension: None

Fortaleza

Max Walef has recovered from a bout of conjunctivitis but will not travel to Lima with the squad. Renato Kayzer's involvement here remains doubtful while striker Silvio Romero will serve a one-game suspension following his red card against River Plate last time around.

Injury: Max Walef

Doubtful: Renato Kayzer

Suspension: Silvio Romero

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza Predicted XIs

Alianza Lima (4-3-3): Angelo Campos (GK); Yordi Vílchez, Christian Ramos, Pablo Míguez, Renato Rojas; Pablo Lavandeira, Josepmir Ballón, Jairo Concha; Edgar Benítez, Wilmer Aguirre, Hernán Barcos.

Fortaleza (3-5-2): Marcelo Boeck (GK); Tinga, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Hercules, Lucas Lima, Lucas Crispim; Moses, Romarinho

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza Prediction

Alianza Lima are currently on a run of 27 games without a win in the Copa Libertadores, so they might struggle here. They have scored just three goals in the competition while conceding six times but might be hopeful of a positive result at home.

The visitors have also boasted similar stats in the competition thus far, with four goals scored and six conceded. We expect the game to be a low-scoring affair and, taking into consideration the form of the two sides, a draw could ensue here.

Prediction: Alianza Lima 1-1 Fortaleza

Edited by Peter P
