Alianza Lima vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025 

Alianza Lima and Nacional Asuncion will square off in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Wednesday (February 12th). The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a 1-1 draw in Paraguay last week.

Nacional went ahead through Gustavo Caballero's seventh-minute strike, while Alianza Lima's Hernan Barcos equalized from the spot in the ninth minute of injury time.

Lima followed up this draw with a 3-0 home win over Cusco in their opening game of the Peruvian Liga 1 Apertura. Erick Noriega, Pablo Hernandez and Erick Arroyo scored a goal each to inspire the victory.

Nacional, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Recoleta in the Paraguayan Copa de Primera. Wilfrido Baez' 64th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

La Academia will now shift their attention back to the continental tie where Alianza Lima stand in the way of them advancing to the second round of the qualifiers. The winner of this tie will face Boca Juniors in the next round.

Alianza Lima vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Four of Alianza Lima's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Nacional are winless in their last eight games (four losses).

Five of Lima's last seven games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Six of Nacional's last eight games have produced less than three goals.

Lima's last six games have produced an average of 9.8 corner kicks.

Alianza Lima vs Nacional Prediction

Alianza Lima equalized with practically the last kick of the game in the first leg to come into the second leg with what can be considered a positive result. Nestor Gorosito's side will be looking to complete the job in front of their fans and had the perfect preparation for the game with their victory over the weekend.

Nacional would have been disappointed by the manner in which they drew the first leg and they were also on the losing end in their most recent game. These results continued what has been a poor sequence of results for the Asuncion outfit.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Alianza Lima 2-1 Nacional

Alianza Lima vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Alianza Lima to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

