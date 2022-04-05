Alianza Lima vs River Plate prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Alianza Lima will welcome Argentine giants River Plate to the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva for a matchday one fixture in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to FBC Melgar in the Peruvian Liga 1. Jean Archimbaud's 14th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

River Plate claimed maximum points in a 2-1 away victory over Defensa Y Justicia in the Argentine Copa de La Liga Profesional on Saturday. Enzo Fernandez and Santiago Simon scored in either half to guide Los Millonarios to the win.

They have been grouped together with Alianza, Fortaleza and Colo Colo in Group F of the Copa Libertadores.

Alianza Lima vs River Plate Head-to-Head

The two sides were paired in Group A of the 2019 Copa Libertadores. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw in Peru, while River Plate claimed a comfortable 3-0 home win in the return fixture.

Wednesday's hosts currently find themselves on a three-game losing streak, while River Plate have won six and drawn one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Alianza Lima form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D

River Plate form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Alianza Lima vs River Plate Team News

Alianza Lima

Jefferson Farfan, Jefferson Portales and Carlos Montoya are all sidelined with fitness issues.

Injuries: Jefferson Farfan, Jefferson Portales, Carlos Montoya

Suspension: None

River Plate

Braian Romero, Esequiel Barco, Felipe Pena Biafore and Franco Paredes have been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Braian Romero, Esequiel Barco, Felipe Pena Biafore, Franco Paredes

Suspension: None

Alianza Lima vs River Plate Predicted XI

Alianza Lima (5-3-2): Angelo Campos (GK); Ricardo Lagos, Yordi Vilchez, Pablo Miguez, Christian Ramos, Osling Mora; Josepmir Ballon, Jairo Concha, Aldair Siguas; Aldair Rodriguez, Cristian Benavante

River Plate (4-4-2): Franco Armani (GK); Milton Casco, Hector Martinez, Elias Gomez, Robert Rojas; Diego Arcosa, Enzo Perez, Enzo Fernandez, Santiago Simon; Julian Alvarez, Juan Quintero

Alianza Lima vs River Plate

Alianza Lima are heavy underdogs despite playing in front of their fans. The Peruvians are considered minnows compared to the mighty River Plate who are among the favorites to go all the way in the competition.

We are backing the visiting side to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Alianza Lima 0-2 River Plate

