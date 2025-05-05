Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2025

Alianza Lima will invite Sao Paulo to the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far, while Lima have one win in three games.

The hosts registered their first win of the competition last month as a brace from Paolo Guerrero and a late strike from Hernán Barcos helped them record a 3-2 home win over Atlético Talleres. Their unbeaten streak across all competitions ended after five games last week as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Cienciano in Liga 1.

Tricolor Paulista overcame Libertad in their previous Libertadores outing, recording a 2-0 away win. They extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 11 games last week, playing out a goalless draw against Fortaleza in the Brazilian Série A.

Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times thus far with all meetings taking place in the Libertadores. The visitors are unbeaten in these meetings, recording four wins.

They met at the Estádio do Morumbi last month and played out a 2-2 draw.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in four of the last five games in this fixture.

Alianza Lima have lost just one of their last eight home games in the Libertadores.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six away games in the competition, keeping five clean sheets.

Both teams have scored five goals in three games in the Libertadores thus far. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding three fewer goals (2).

Tricolor Paulista have drawn six of their last nine games across all competitions.

Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo Prediction

El Equipo del Pueblo lost 1-0 at home in their first game of the month last week and will look to bounce back here. They have won three of their last five home games in the Libertadores, scoring eight goals. Notably, they have lost their two home meetings against the visitors, scoring just one goal.

Tricolor Paulista have enjoyed an 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, though seven games in that period have ended in draws. Their only loss in their last 12 Libertadores outings was registered on penalties to reigning champions Botafogo last season.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring record in the Libertadores, a high-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Alianza Lima 2-2 Sao Paulo

Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

