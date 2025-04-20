Alianza Lima vs Talleres Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2025

Alianza Lima host Talleres at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva on Tuesday in the third group game of the 2025 Copa Libertadores. The hosts are third in Group D with one point from an obtainable six.

They, however, picked up a point in a 2-2 draw with Sao Paulo in their last group outing. Alianza found themselves two goals down at the break before goals from Eryc Castillo and Kevin Quevedo midway through the second half helped rescue a point for Nestor Gorosito's men.

Talleres, meanwhile, haven't fared any better, with their results on the international stage mirroring their domestic form. They suffered a 2-0 defeat at Libertad last time out and are rock-bottom in their group after losing their opening two games.

Alianza Lima vs Talleres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first meeting between Alianza and Talleres.

Alianza's last meeting against Argentine opposition came in February when they faced Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores qualifiers winning the two-legged tie on penalties.

Talleres' last meeting against Peruvian opposition came in May 2022 when they drew goalless with Sporting Cristal in the Libertadores group stage.

La T are one of six teams in the Libertadores this season who are yet to score.

Alianza Lima vs Talleres Prediction

Los Negros have won their last two matches after going winless in five. They have lost once at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva all year.

Talleres, meanwhile, are winless in three matches and have won one of their last 10 games across competitions. They, however, are the better team on paper and should avoid defeat.

Prediction: Alianza 1-1 Talleres

Alianza Lima vs Talleres Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Talleres' last seven matches have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Alianza's last five continental matches.)

