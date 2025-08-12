Alianza Lima vs U. Catolica Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2025 

Alianza Lima and U. Catolica will square off in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana round-of-16 tie on Wednesday (August 13th). The game will be played at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Ayacucho in the Peruvian Liga 1 over the weekend. Pablo Ceppelini's 76th-minute penalty settled the contest.

U. Catolica, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Orense in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. They went into the break behind to Angel Mena's 35th-minute strike. Byron Palacios drew the game level at the hour-mark before Orense were reduced to 10 men. However, the visitors were unable to make the numerical advantage count.

Catolica will now turn their attention to the continental competition and booked their spot at this stage having garnered 14 points from six games to finish top of Group B. Lima, meanwhile, dropped into the Sudamericana from the Copa Libertadores and eliminated Gremio with a 3-1 aggregate win in the playoffs to get here.

The winner of this tie will face either Universidad de Chile or Independiente in the quarterfinal.

Alianza Lima vs U. Catolica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Catolica's last seven games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Seven of Lima's last eight competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Catolica are unbeaten in their last five games (four wins).

Lima's last eight games have been level at the break.

Alianza Lima vs U. Catolica Prediction

Aliana Lima have alternated between a win and draw in their last four games. If this trend continues, they will draw here, but their fans would be hoping for more. The Peruvians have been involved in low-scoring games in the last few weeks.

U. Catolica were on a four-game winning run across competitions prior to their draw with Orense. Four of their last six games have produced three goals or more.

Backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Alianza Lima 2-1 U. Catolica

Alianza Lima vs U. Catolica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Alianza Lima to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

