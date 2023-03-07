Alianza vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th March 2023

Alianza will welcome Philadelphia Union at Estadio Cuscatlán in the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday.

Alianza vs Philadelphia Union Preview

The hosts have been to the continental competition on five occasions but are yet to progress beyond the round of 16. Alianza booked their place in the current edition after finishing as the best-ranked losing quarter-finalist in the 2022 CONCACAF League. The Salvadoran side will be meeting Philadelphia Union for the first time.

Paquidermos achieved a double in the 2021-22 season, winning both the Apertura and Clausura playoffs. In the ongoing Primera División Clausura season, they sit atop the standings with 19 points after nine rounds of matches. Alianza are yet to lose a league match this season, boasting five wins and four draws.

The visitors have just returned to active competition after the offseason and have played two matches so far in Major League Soccer. Philadelphia Union won their opening match at home against Columbus Crew 4-1 but lost their first away meeting to Inter Miami 2-1 at DRV PNK Stadium.

The 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs finalists have made it to the CONCACAF Champions League twice, reaching the semi-finals in 2021. Philadelphia Union qualified for this year’s edition as champions of the 2022 Eastern Conference regular season.

“We hope to better our record but that starts with a good start,” says coach Jim Curtin.

Alianza vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Alianza are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Alianza have scored six goals in their last five matches while conceding two.

Alianza have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Philadelphia Union have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Alianza have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union have won four times and lost once.

Alianza vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Michell Mercado has been a top performer for the hosts, with five goals and two assists in nine outings. He is expected to replicate that form in this competition.

The visitors boast incredible goal poachers. Their top three scorers from last season stayed put for the new campaign. Dániel Gazdag was the league’s second-top scorer with 24 goals. He has scored twice already this season. Julián Carranza and Mikael Uhre netted 15 and 13 times last season.

Alianza come into this match as favorites based on form and home advantage, and we expect that to be the case when the teams clash this week.

Prediction: Alianza 3-1 Philadelphia Union

Alianza vs Philadelphia Union

Tip 1: Result – Alianza

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Alianza to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Philadelphia Union to score - Yes

