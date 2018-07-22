Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alisson Becker: 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Liverpool's €75m Signing

Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.59K   //    22 Jul 2018, 16:22 IST

Liverpool Unveil New Signing Alisson
Alisson Becker - the most expensive goalkeeper in the world

Premier League side Liverpool announced the signing of Alisson Becker from AS Roma on Thursday and it took an astronomical amount of €75 million to lure the Brazilian to Merseyside. However, this signing is believed to have solved one of Liverpool's biggest problems - goalkeeping.

Alisson, who was signed by Roma for just €8 million two seasons ago, is now the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of football overtaking fellow countryman Ederson. The arrival of the Brazilian number one has established Liverpool as one of strongest contenders for the Premier League title.

It might have cost the Reds some money, but the fans are definitely excited about Alisson and hope to see a solid number one between the sticks after a long time.

The goalkeeper's rise in football is phenomenal and here are five things you probably didn't know about Alisson.

#5 Alisson considered leaving Roma last summer

FC Internazionale v AS Roma - Serie A
Alisson was an understudy to Wojciech Szczesny

As mentioned before Alisson was bought by Roma for just €8 million from Brazilian side Internacional in the summer of 2016. However, it was only this season that he became the first-choice custodian of the Italian club.

In his first season at the club, he was understudy to former Arsenal and current Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Alisson, knowing that he had reached a critical point in his career, didn't want to be on the bench and considered leaving Roma at the end of the 2016/17 season.

The latest Liverpool signing once admitted that he was about to depart from the club if he wasn't promised regular playing time. That was when Juventus came calling for Szczesny and the Polish goalkeeper jumped ship, giving a chance for the then 24-year-old Alisson.

Team manager Eusebio de Francesco decided not to bring in another number one and stuck with the Brazilan, which paid off big time. It is funny when you think that had Alisson quit Roma last summer, he might not have been in goal for Brazil at the World Cup.

And hadn't Juventus signed Szczesny, Alisson might not have been the most expensive goalkeeper now.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Brazil Football Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10
Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
ANALYST
Budding football writer and Liverpool fan. Above all lover of the beautiful game!
Twitter reacts as Liverpool welcome Alisson Becker
RELATED STORY
How Alisson Becker could make Liverpool the top title...
RELATED STORY
3 stats that show the brilliance of Liverpool's Alisson...
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about new Liverpool signing...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's well-documented goalkeeping woes as Reds make...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Roma chief breaks silence on...
RELATED STORY
5 transfer records that have been broken this summer
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Club progress on Fekir deal,...
RELATED STORY
Alisson has arrived, but what's next for Karius?
RELATED STORY
5 goalkeepers Liverpool could have signed for less than £65m
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us