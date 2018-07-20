Alisson has arrived, but what's next for Karius?

Alisson has joined Liverpool in a blockbuster deal

AS Roma's acrobatic shot-stopper Alisson Becker has been a subject of interest of Liverpool since long and his prolonged transfer saga has finally come to an end.

Liverpool has sealed the services of Brazilian goalkeeper in a blockbuster deal amounting to the extent of £65million.

The Reds have come out of their orthodox spending system and are not hesitating to splash the cash on world-class talents. Liverpool is running rampant in the transfer window and the Alisson deal has come out as a statement of intent.

In a blink of an eye, Klopp may have turned Reds' biggest weakness for many years into a major strength.

It's widely expected that the arrival of the most expensive keeper on the grass of Anfield would bring series of consequences on Liverpool's squad and first of many could be the departure of Reds' 25-year-old backup keeper Danny Ward, who is heavily linked with a move to Leicester.

Alisson, 6.4, has been phenomenal in recent years for AS Roma and Brazil and is set to replace Karius in the upcoming campaign. Long range shots, resolute and commanding presence on the pitch, acrobatic stops, superb distribution; Alissson does possess this all and becomes the ideal man to complete Reds' jigsaw at goal.

But, what is the next phase in Liverpool's struggling shot stopper Loris Karius's career?

Here, modern football gives a clear indication that sometimes there won't be any direct opportunities to revive from the setbacks and the beautiful game takes a very cruel form.

The 25-year-old German keeper Karius, who replaced Simon Mignolet for a position at goal, enjoyed a fine spell at Liverpool only before the Champions league final fixture back at the end of May.

Karius had a nightmare on the soil of NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium as his two fatal errors became the crucial factors which saw Reds' unwinding and very long Journey to Kiev take a bitter end.

The German shot-stopper found busy apologizing to Liverpool's twelfth man who came thousands of miles away from their homes to cheer the mighty reds.

The unlucky man on that day was widely expected to undergo setbacks of his life. Moreover, the spotlight on Karius is very much back on as the 25-year-old became unsuccessful to stop a routine free-kick and it has resulted in further damage to his reputation.

But, if there is no direct opportunity for reignition, an indirect sort of scope is always there. Danny Ward's departure is almost certain and it has opened a door for Karius to get some chances to find the wings again. Karius's career may get reshaped with the following ways.

Becoming a Good Backup

Loris Karius is set to become a backup option for Alisson

Karius' career at Anfield has hardly begun and now he has found himself sidelined. But, former Mainz man does possess the trait of fighting till the end as we have seen when he lost the Liverpool's first-team spot back in 2016, he thrived very hard and became successful to regain the position at goal and replaced Mignolet.

In his two terms at Merseyside, the German mostly spent the time as no.2 and with the arrival of World's most expensive keeper on the grass of Anfield he might have to get used to with that No.2 role.

But Karius's flexibility and ability to make some stunning saves makes Karius an ideal backup for Alisson. Moreover, Jurgen Klopp may deploy Karius in Cup fixtures and also can offer him the taste of Premier League fixtures when there is a rush of fixtures and Alisson needs a rest.

Liverpool is now well equipped with the trait of reliability and essence of perfectionism in all the departments and will ingress every competition as one of the favourites. It may inspire Karius to impress in Cup matches and could emerge again as a fine shot-stopper.

Showing the Character

Karius has been a subject of errors at Liverpool

Regaining the confidence would be the key for the former Mainz man if he wants to revive his career. Karius will have to arise from all the setbacks and will need to show a strong 'character'. German's wobbling career at Merseyside could be reignited with boost if he utilizes every opportunity perfectly and of course, the error-prone goalkeeper needs to completely avoid the fatal mistakes which he made in the past.

Now, without any pinch of doubt, Alisson will be the man at goal for the Anfield club for years to come and first-team football has almost gone from the hands of Karius.

If the 25-year-old German shot-stopper continues to impress in the upcoming years and gives his everything, he may get the good opportunity elsewhere, where he will get the first team football.

Liverpool's squad has shaped up nicely and the upcoming season is very pivotal and crucial for Klopp's Reds as their twelfth man craves for the long-awaited domestic title after almost 3 decades. Liverpool will ingress the Premier League's edition of 2018-19 with an immense potential to dethrone Manchester City as Premier League champions. And of course, all eyes will be set on the most expensive goalkeeper Alisson and Karius will begin the new phase of career.

Will Karius remain at Liverpool? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!