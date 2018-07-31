Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Alisson says Liverpool 'already feels like home'

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.31K   //    31 Jul 2018, 23:47 IST

Enter captionLiverpoo
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker

The Brazilian goalkeeper, Alisson, became the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of football after Liverpool signed the former Roma man for a record fee of £67 million.

The Reds have been struggling to get someone to be a constant fixture for them in between the sticks, after both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet failed to make the starting position their own following a series of blunders from both men with the gloves.

Liverpool had to sort the problem out for some time and they finally were able to bring in a world-class goalkeeper in the form of the Brazilian.

In a sitdown with the official website of Liverpool, Alisson said: "It has been a great day which I had been looking forward to,"

First offic
First official interview for the Brazilian after moving to Anfield.

"I've had a good few resting days with my family but we all couldn't wait to get the new season underway soon. It's only my first day and I feel at home already."

Alisson's Brazil team-mate Roberto Firmino also reported back for training, and the pair could play a part in Liverpool's two remaining pre-season matches, against Napoli on Saturday and Torino on August 7.

"Although these two weeks don't seem like a long time, it's enough for us to be ready for our first game against West Ham," Alisson added.

"We'll play two friendlies before this game and I'm sure the hard work the team have put in so far is going to help me become a member of the squad as quickly as possible so that I am 100 per cent ready for our first game to kick off the Premier League in a good way.

"My first impression tells me it won't be difficult for me here - it's a great squad formed by great players and brilliant professionals. I'm sure it's going to be a great season for us all."

With a top-quality goalkeeper behind a much more sturdy looking backline - after the signing of Virgil van Dijk, and arguably the most dynamic front-three, Liverpool could well be a force to reckon with in the upcoming season.

Are Liverpool title contenders? Let us know in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Alisson Becker
