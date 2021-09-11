All eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United star prepares to debut against Newcastle United

If you haven’t yet noticed, Manchester United have been giving other clubs free social media lessons on how to effectively milk content from big-name signings.

The club’s Twitter page has been all about Cristiano Ronaldo since the Portuguese completed a return to Old Trafford. If it’s not a video of Ronaldo speaking about his ambitions, then it’s photos of him training at Carrington.

If it’s not an artwork of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner celebrating a goal, then it’s snippets from the remake of the entrance to Old Trafford. It's a deliberate plan to have Ronaldo’s pictures welcoming fans.

In the last two weeks, the buzz has been building and Ronaldo’s early return from the international break adds to the growing desire to see him in the red shirt again.

Ronaldo to make second debut against Magpies

The wait, though, is finally over and Manchester United fans will see Ronaldo again at Old Trafford when the team takes on Newcastle United on Saturday.

For a match that will not be televised on UK television, the irony is that tickets have already been sold out as supporters look forward to welcoming the Portugal captain.

It’s been 12 years since his departure but the memories he created at Old Trafford remain fresh in the minds of the Manchester United faithful. He may be 36 currently, but Ronaldo still has a lot to offer the Red Devils.

His winning mentality, coupled with his great training ethics, could rub off on the other younger players. He also scored an incredible 36 goals in all competitions last season. What a second debut this would be.

Old Trafford buzzing with Ronaldo’s return

There is no doubt that Old Trafford will be singing Ronaldo’s name throughout the game against Newcastle United and rightly so.

He’s a club hero and the buzz surrounding his return is justified. Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Ronaldo will play against the Magpies and this could be the beginning of a massive shift in the Red Devils’ fortunes.

"Of course, we know what he has achieved in his career, but he is coming here to achieve more and he is coming here to put demands," the Norwegian manager said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"That is what he does, he has lived his life with the discipline of a top professional. Ever since he came here, I remember he was the first one who did the preparation [for matches] really well.

"We have grown as a group the last few years. The desire, determination and focus has improved all the time.”

Saturday will be all about Ronaldo and his return will even overshadow all the other Premier League clubs. All eyes will certainly be on the 36-year-old as he makes his second Manchester United debut.

