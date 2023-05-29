"All good things come to an end" - Liverpool star sends parting message after playing his final game for the club against Southampton

Liverpool midifielder James Milner delivered a parting message to the club's fans for their unwavering support during his time at the club. Milner is set to leave the Reds this summer, bringing an end to his eight-year stint at the club.

The Englishman joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015. He has since grown into a great of the club, playing a crucial role in their most successful period of the Premier League era.

Milner played 332 matches for the Reds, winning the Premier League title and Champions League trophy once each. But with his contract now coming to its end, he is set to leave the club as a free agent this summer.

Following his last appearance for Liverpool in their 4-4 draw with Southampton, the midfielder thanked the fans and backed the club to make a comeback from a sub-par 2022-23 season.

"I'm sure it's not the end of the era now, but to be part of the building for this team, it's fantastic. Obviously it's a weird feeling when you've been somewhere for so long and shared the times I've had with this dressing room and these fans, I had an amazing send off from them today.

"It's been like that ever since I have been there. It's obviously a strange feeling but all good things come to an end. I've had an amazing time here, achieved a lot, but it has to end at some point, unfortunately," Milner told the BBC.

He played all 90 minutes as Liverpool came from behind to eke out a 4-4 draw in their final league match of the year. The Reds finished sixth in the table, managing just a Europa League qualification.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on James Milner

Last week, Liverpool boss heaped praise on outgoing midfielder James Milner. The German stressed that the team wouldn't have achieved what they did over the last few years without Milner in the squad.

"He knows how highly I value him. He is an incredible part of this team and I would love to work together with him even longer.

"I said a couple of times nothing positive that happened in the last seven and a half years would have happened without James Milner," Klopp said in a press conference.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also leaving the club this summer.

