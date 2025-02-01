“All he did was knock the ball forward” - When ex-Juventus star claimed it was ‘easier’ to play against Cristiano Ronaldo than Lionel Messi

Former Juventus midfielder Mauro Camoranesi once claimed that it was easier to play against Cristiano Ronaldo than Lionel Messi. He highlighted that the Portuguese style of play involved pace and speed from the flanks, while the Argentine's game was built around sheer brilliance and his dribbling abilities.

Ronaldo and Messi are regarded as the two greatest footballers of all time. The pair have dominated the footballing space for over the past two decades, winning a combined 13 Ballons d'Or.

The debate on the better players among the two superstars continues to rage on and divide both fans and pundits alike. However, for former Italy international, neither Messi nor Ronaldo is his ultimate player. The 2006 World Cup winner has sided with Brazilian legend Pele as his best player of all time.

Nevertheless, that didn't deter him from weighing in on the Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi debate. In an interview with Argentina’s Club 947 radio show back in 2019, Camoranesi spoke about the two stars.

About Messi, he said (via Bolavip):

"Maradona or Messi? If I have to choose today, in 2019, I’d say Leo because he’s younger. I played against Messi. Did I try to tackle him? I couldn’t get close. He’s a genius, that little guy. He left us all speechless”.

“At the time, people used to call him a ‘phenomenon. He was different, but we never imagined he’d reach this level. His speed, the same quickness that amazed everyone, surprised us too. But what stood out the most was what he could do with the ball at his feet, the sheer pace he maintained while dribbling” Camoranesi added.

The Juventus legend also spoke about Ronaldo, claiming that it was easier to play against the five-times Ballon d'Or winner.

"I never managed to tackle Cristiano, but it was easier to play against him. When we faced him with the national team, all he did was knock the ball forward and use his stepovers. His game was all about speed. He’d play down the flank, and you just had to keep up with him," he added.

Camoranesi played against Cristiano Ronaldo once during an international friendly between Italy and Portugal in 2004, with the Azurris defeating A Selecao 2-1.

When Mauro Camoranesi snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate

For Mauro Camoranesi neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi is the best to have played the round leather game. The Argentine-born Italian believes that despite the pair's laudable achievements, Brazilian great Pele would have achieved more had he played in the modern era.

While speaking on Maestros en la Jugada after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France, Camoranesi said (via Bolavip):

"Pelé with today’s training would be the best in the world because individual quality transcends eras. He faced challenges in his time, but a player from the ’60s would also be the best today with modern training and recovery methods."

Pele continues to have a claim in the debate for the greatest of all time. The legendary Brazilian is the only player to win the FIFA World Cup on three occasions.

