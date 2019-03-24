×
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: All Previous Meetings Between Liverpool And Porto

Arnold
65   //    24 Mar 2019, 14:30 IST

Robbie Fowler
Robbie Fowler

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has drawn FC Porto in the quarterfinals of the Champions League but the Reds should feel rather confident about the two-legged tie considering their previous record against the Portuguese giants.

On 10th April, Liverpool will face Porto in the Champions League first leg of the quarter-final at Anfield and the reverse fixture will take place on 18th of the same month. Let's have a look at the brief history including the goalscorers when these two met in the past.

These two sides have met each other six times in the past on a continental stage and the Merseyside club have are yet to suffer defeat against Porto. The overall record has been favouring Liverpool big time as the English side has come out victorious on three occasions while there have been three draws as well.

UEFA Cup Quarter Final, March 8th, 2001, First Leg- Liverpool FC 0-0 FC Porto

The first time these two teams met was in the quarterfinals of the Europa League back in 2001 when Gerard Houllier was in charge of the club. The first leg took place on 8th March at the Estadio Des Antas and the game ended in a stalemate with neither of the two sides able to score against each other. However, Liverpool did well to come away with a clean sheet keeping out the likes of Deco and Nuno Capucho from giving the hosts a precious lead.

UEFA Cup Quarter Final, March 15th, 2001, Second Leg – Liverpool FC 2-0 FC Porto

A week after the game in Portugal the reverse fixture took place at Anfield and goals from Danny Murphy and Michael Owen in the first half of the game was good enough to earn Liverpool a 2-0 win on the night and on aggregate as well. Steven Gerrard was instrumental in midfield as he set up both the goals in an intense game.

Liverpool went on to lift the Europa League in the Westfalenstadion Stadium in Dortmund that season after navigating their way past Barcelona in the semi-finals and beating Alaves in a penalty shootout in the final of the competition. 

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football FC Porto Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Champions League Draws
