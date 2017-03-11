The all-time greatest Manchester United XI

Manchester United's all-time greatest playing XI, unsurprisingly consisting mostly of players from the Ferguson era.

by Akshay Pai Top 5 / Top 10 11 Mar 2017, 11:24 IST

Schmeichel was voted the best goalkeeper ever in a poll conducted by Reuters

Manchester United have almost always been one of the traditional ‘big-clubs’, a few barren years in the 70’s and 80’s – coupled with Liverpool’s continental and domestic dominance – meant that the Red Devils have been playing catch-up with their arch-rivals over the past few decades.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure at the club saw unprecedented levels of success, a large part of which can be attributed to some phenomenal players that the Scotsman signed over the course of his reign.

There have been many gifted players who have graced the hallowed turf at Old Trafford, and here, we present the all-time greatest Manchester United XI in a 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper: Peter Schmeichel

(Video Courtesy: Xogar LenTV YouTube Channel)

A case could definitely be made for Edwin Van Der Sar, but we’ve decided to go with Peter Schmeichel, a stalwart between the sticks for United, making 398 appearances for the Red Devils between 1991-1999.

Schmeichel won almost every major honour during his time at Old Trafford, including an unforgettable treble during his last year with the club. An incredibly vocal keeper and skilled organiser of his defence, many will remember him for loudly berating the defenders in front of him anytime he believed that they committed a blunder.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) ranked him as one of the top ten keepers of the 20th century in 2000 and in 2001. He came at the very top of a poll held by Reuters wherein a majority of the 200,000 odd participants voted him as the best goalkeeper ever – ahead of the likes of even Lev Yashin, the only shot-stopper to have ever won the Ballon D’Or.

He ended his United career on a high after the 99’ treble. Besides the Champions League, his illustrious career at Old Trafford saw him win five league titles, three FA Cups, one League Cup, four Charity Shields and a UEFA Super Cup.