All-time Premier League injured XI

These players have suffered from frequent injuries since their arrivals in the Premier League.

Through no fault of their own, a lot of players pick up injuries. They, unfortunately, catch bad breaks and have slight tears, or pull muscles. Every player gets them, it’s just some get them much worse, and much more frequently than others.

Robin van Persie, for example, spent months on the sidelines and was never able to score over 20 goals in a season before 2011/12, but after that, he played much more regularly. However, for others, like Abou Diaby, they are never able to shake off their injury problems.

Sadly, injuries are just part of the game and here we look at an all-time Premier League injured XI.

GK: Petr Cech

Despite having made so many appearances since arriving in the Premier League, Cech is most definitely the most injured goalkeeper. Most notably, his horrible skull fracture kept him out for his longest period, but he has also spent time out injured on four occasions due to a calf injury and twice due to an injury to his thigh.

The current Arsenal number one has made a massive 402 Premier League appearances, a number which will rise again this season, but for a goalkeeper, he has picked up quite a few injuries in his time.