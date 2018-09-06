Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
All-time XI of the Best Overseas Players in Premier League History

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.73K   //    06 Sep 2018, 15:03 IST

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League

The Premier League came into being in the year 1992 and, since then, the amount of TV money that has come entangled with the change in branding has led to one of the most drastic changes in English football's history.

Through the years, the 'one club man' has resided into oblivion as English players are shipped out in exchange for a host of pricey imports. Some argue the transfers have increased the lure of the English top flight, while others believe it has caused the dearth of homegrown talent.

Whatever way one looks at the transfer business, it cannot be denied that England's top football division has skyrocketed in popularity over the years and is showing no signs of slowing down. With this in mind, we have picked an all-time XI of the best foreign players to have played in the PL since its rebirth 26 years back.

#1 GK - Peter Schmeichel


Image result for peter schmeichel manchester united
Schmeichel was a commander beyond his six-yard box.

A UEFA Champions League winner with Manchester United, Peter Schmeichel was undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. His eight seasons with the Red Devils represent one of the remarkably successful tenures for a goalkeeper in history, where he won five Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Schmeichel had everything--agility, reflexes, distribution, organization but, most importantly, he was a creator. He had a unique 'star jump' technique which was derived from handball and was never seen before in football.

Schmeichel's legacy still continues in the game with his son, Kasper, currently playing for Leicester City in the PL. Like father like son, Kasper has tasted Premier League glory as well.

Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
