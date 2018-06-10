All time greatest team of Manchester United

Manchester United, founded in 1878, is one of the most successful and glamorous clubs in world football. They have an enviable trophy haul and a very big and loyal fanbase all over the world. They have won 20 League titles, the most by any English club. They have also won 3 European Cups and 12 FA cups. United’s home ground at Old Trafford is rightly called “The theatre of dreams” as it has witnessed the realization of many footballing ones.

United’s success and glamour have attracted many great footballers to the club over the decades and a number of exceptional players have plied their trade at the club throughout the years. On the other hand, some players have come through the junior ranks of United and become club legends. We have somehow completed the daunting task of creating the greatest Manchester United team of all time which very understandably features some of the legends of the game. The team would play in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goakeeper: Peter Schmeichel:

“The Great Dane”, as Schmeichel was named by the supporters because of his large frame, was a pivotal figure in United’s success throughout the 1990s. The Danish goalkeeper was 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighed 100 kgs and had an imposing presence inside the penalty box. He was the impregnable wall that United’s oppositions found very difficult to breach.

Schmeichel was signed from Brondby FC in 1991 in a deal that was termed by Sir Alex as the " bargain of the century." Before leaving United in 1999, he had already won 5 Premier Leauge titles, 3 FA cups and 1 Champions League trophy. United could not have won the Champions League final against Bayern Munich if not for Schmeichel, who had guarded his goal like a man possessed.

His brilliant save against Newcastle United was named as the “save of the century.” He is one of the greatest goalkeepers the game has ever seen, without any doubt.